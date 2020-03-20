Zinc Lactate Market Introduction:

Zinc lactate is a zinc salt of lactic acid and commonly used ingredient in toothpaste, mouthwash, chewing gums and other oral hygiene products. It is also used as a dietary supplement and as a nutrient in different formulation. Zinc is an important antioxidant nutrient. It is necessary for wound healing, normal tissue function, protein synthesis, for blood stability, and aids in the digestion and metabolism. For these functional properties, it is often considered a value addition in certain dietary products as well as agrochemicals for bio-fortification in zinc deficient crops. The demand for zinc lactate has been steadily increasing on the backdrop of increasing health concerns across the globe. Consumers asking for more ingredient specific products and generating a customized demand.

Zinc Lactate Market Drivers and Trends:

A stupendous rise in the number of premium infant formula brands in the developed as well as in developing countries. Parents concern with regards to the ingredients of infant health products has given rise to a premium segment of infant nutrition. To add to this rising disposable income and purchasing power of parents, in turn, is boosting demand and adoption of premium infant formula products across the globe. Rising health consciousness among consumers in terms of opting for the best high-quality infant formula is further strengthening the growth of the market for premium nutrition products. Escalating urban population, coupled with a change in consumer lifestyle, is also fueling demand for premium infant formula products, especially in case of elite customers. These formulations have an immense demand for high-value minerals salts such as magnesium, zinc, potassium among others. The major key players in the premium infant formula market are Mead Johnson, Nestlé and Abbott Laboratories, whose premium products include Enfamil PREMIUM Infant, NAN Starter Infant Formula, and Similac Advance Infant Formula, respectively.

Focusing on growth in Specialty food Ingredients can benefit from to reduce sugar and calories, and add fiber, in consumer products. These ingredients bring a high demand for the generation’s rising health centric demand.

In the same broad terms, more than half the human population is deficient in iron, approx. 50% is deficient in Zn, 25% in iodine and 20% in selenium. Only Zn is directly linked in the food chain such that deficiency is extensive in both humans and their food crops. Zinc deficiency is therefore given the highest priority. Therefore, adding zinc in the soil for aiding in improving health of the people is expected to aid in growth of the market for zinc lactate.

Zinc Lactate Market Segmentation:

Apart from its application as an ingredient in supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages. Potassium gluconate is widely used as ingredient in multiple industries and this wide use is attributed to demand for alternative ingredients in different industries.

Based on its application, zinc lactate market is segmented as, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agrochemical and others end uses. Food and beverages is further sub segmented as dairy products, beverages, functional food, and other uses in food and beverage segments.

Zinc Lactate Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global zinc lactate market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Zinc Lactate is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are highly consumed in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific. Other applications of zinc lactate such as in personal-care and agrochemicals has created a vast modest through-out the globe.

Zinc Lactate Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players present in zinc lactate market include; Corbion N.V., American Elements, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh KG, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., ISALTIS, Magnesia Gmbh, Jost Chemical Co., PENTA MANUFACTURING CO. LLC, Lehmann&Voss&Co, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, among others.