The global market for water infrastructure repair technology (WIRT) market reached $68.8 billion in 2016 and should reach $92.3 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% through 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes water infrastructure repair technologies used in global drinking water distribution and wastewater collection (e.g., sewer, stormwater) piped infrastructure systems. Components of these piped systems include water distribution and wastewater collection pipes, along with the connectors, fittings, flanges, couplings, valves and adaptors connected to these pipes. The types of WIRT included in this report include assessment, spot repair, rehabilitation and replacement technologies.

WIRT market data is provided in dollar value for 2015 and 2016, with projections given through 2021. Regional data is presented for North America, Central America, South America, Caribbean, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Oceania, and Greenland, as well as for the 20 countries most involved in the WIRT market.

This report does not include products, services or technology directly associated with water-processing or water-collection facilities; above ground, open-air water conveyance systems (e.g., aqueducts, ditches, culverts); water storage units (e.g., tanks); or pumps.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for water infrastructure repair technologies (WIRT)

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– Details concerning the systems and materials used to assess, repair, replace and rehabilitate drinking water and wastewater systems

– Identification of significant trends and factors influencing the market such as new and needed technologies, and the regulatory scene

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

– Relevant patent analysis

– Profiles of major players in the industry

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

The global WIRT market is thriving and evolving, as many factors work to spur market growth. Prominent factors include a need for water infrastructure repair that is

exponentially becoming greater, global and regional population growth, increased drinking water distribution, increased focus on climate change and extreme weather

events, a trend toward sustainable investing, continuing monetary support for WIRT projects in developing countries, and new technologies that are gaining track records

and acquiring more trust. There are also some hurdles hindering growth, or at least growth within some WIRT market niches or regions. This report provides information

and data for readers to understand the WIRT market and to make knowledgeable, informed decisions related to their WIRT involvement.

