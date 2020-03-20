Video Conference Software Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Video Conference Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Conference Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Conference Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Polycom
Huawei Technologies
Adobe Systems
Arkadin Cloud Communications
JOYCE CR
Logitech International
Microsoft
Vidyo
ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Government
Education
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Conference Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Conference Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conference Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Conference Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Conference Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprises
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Conference Software Market Size
2.2 Video Conference Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Conference Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Video Conference Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Conference Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Conference Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Conference Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Conference Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Conference Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Conference Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Conference Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Conference Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Video Conference Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Conference Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Video Conference Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Conference Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Conference Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Polycom
12.2.1 Polycom Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.2.4 Polycom Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Polycom Recent Development
12.3 Huawei Technologies
12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Adobe Systems
12.4.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.5 Arkadin Cloud Communications
12.5.1 Arkadin Cloud Communications Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.5.4 Arkadin Cloud Communications Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Arkadin Cloud Communications Recent Development
12.6 JOYCE CR
12.6.1 JOYCE CR Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.6.4 JOYCE CR Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 JOYCE CR Recent Development
12.7 Logitech International
12.7.1 Logitech International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.7.4 Logitech International Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Logitech International Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 Vidyo
12.9.1 Vidyo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.9.4 Vidyo Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Vidyo Recent Development
12.10 ZTE Corporation
12.10.1 ZTE Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Conference Software Introduction
12.10.4 ZTE Corporation Revenue in Video Conference Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ZTE Corporation Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
