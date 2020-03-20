UV Light Disinfection Industry study refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air, food and beverage and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and EU. In USA, transnational companies, like Atlantic Ultraviolet and Calgon Carbon, are taking a leading share in this area. As to Germany, Halma has become a global leader. In China, the major manufactures are Oceanpower, Newland Entech.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world\’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The worldwide market for UV Light Disinfection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1510 million US$ in 2024, from 1200 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global UV Light Disinfection Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 17 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

UV light has become an established water treatment disinfection technology due to its extremely effective ability to kill or inactivate many species of disease-causing microorganisms. Ultraviolet light disinfection is effective on bacteria, protozoan parasites (e.g. Giardia, Cryptosporidium), and can also be effective for most viruses, providing sufficiently high UV dosage rates are used.

This report focuses on the UV Light Disinfection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

UV Light Disinfection Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Halma, Atlantic Ultraviolet, HYDROTEC, Heraeus Holding, Calgon Carbon, Oceanpower, Xylem, Philips Lighting, Trojan Technologies, American Ultraviolet, Evoqua Water, Severn Trent Services, Onyx, Newland Entech, GElighting, Xenex and Cnlight

Market Segment by Type covers:

Ordinary cathode low pressure mercury UV disinfection

High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection

Ozone UV disinfection

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Drinking Water and Wastewater

Air and Surface

Food Processing

