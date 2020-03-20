Market Overview

Professional, scientific and technical services is one of the largest industries in the United Arab Emirates accounting for 2.6% of national GDP. The sector constitutes of range of activities, such as legal, accounting, engineering services, analytical testing, architectural, market research, veterinary services, computer system design, etc. An average employee in the sector will require a high degree of expertise and training along with higher educational qualifications compared to other industries. Majority of the services are used for supporting other industries. Despite not generating as much revenue as product based companies, they are still a vital clog for such businesses. The professional, scientific and technical services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. The growth is significantly high considering the mature nature of the market

Scope of the Report

The market has been studied based on the segmentation of different end-users. This report also highlights the market trends, technological innovations, government policies and initiatives. Additionally, the report also includes investment analysis, competitive landscape with detailed outlook for the future of the market in the UAE.

Key Market Trends

The United Arab Emirates as a Business Hub

The country has come a long way compared to 1960s when it was sparsely populated. The nation’s GDP that was heavily dependent on agriculture and fishing, is now a modern trading economy with one of the highest per capita GDP. A lot of this can be attributed to the vast oil wealth which was commercially explored in the 1960s and 1970s. This had government funding which resulted in numerous investments in various industries. The primary objective of these investments were to reduce nation’s dependency on fossil fuels. The major sectors in which these investments were made include construction, ICT, transport and infrastructure projects. The relative political stability in the country, aided by high quality of life and high tax incentives and support for business and small enterprise, has attracted significant amounts of foreign direct investments. The United Arab Emirates is geographical placed at the crossroads of East and West which is beneficial for investors as the country has huge potential to be a trading hub. Another major industry to attract investments is innovation and technology. Dubai’s Department of Economic Development has decided to set up a dedicated incubator to support fast- growing SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) and promising entrepreneurial ventures through all their stages of development.

Industrial Sector Holds Major Market Share

Industrial testing plays a prominent role throughout the various stages of product life cycle. These stages may range from anywhere between research and development to qualification to manufacturing and operations. The primary objective of industrial testing is to ensure safety and efficiency of raw materials, components, and systems. Some of the most popular industry testing services include mechanical testing, metallurgic testing, chemical analysis, environmental and corrosion testing, endurance testing, electromagnetic compatibility testing, functional testing, non-destruction testing, and calibration testing. With the UAE market becoming increasingly regulated, the pressure on operators to ensure safety and quality of their products is at an all-time high.

Industrial testing is the largest sector in the market studied. Considering the growing manufacturing sector, testing services have become a prominent part of the production process. Some of the most popular industries, whose dependency on testing services is high, are oil and gas fields, water supply and treatment, power, chemical and fertilizers, food processing, and cement industries. Moreover, the country is hosting World Expo 2020 in Dubai, under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. World Expos attract millions of visitors, and this is the first time it is being hosted in the Middle East & Africa region. Business collaborations are expected to increase post World Expo 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The UAE product testing lab services market is fragmented in nature with the presence of small, medium, and large sized companies. In the current report, some of the key players involved in the market (Intertek Group PLC, Al Hoty-Stanger Laboratories, Lonestar Technical Services LLC, Independent Soil Testing Laboratories LLC, Gray Mackenzie Engineering Services LLC, Wimpey Laboratories, Geoscience Testing Laboratory (GTL), and Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants) are profiled with company overview, key financial metrics, service offerings, industry solutions, geographical network, and recent developments. With high number of companies entering the lucrative Middle Eastern market, the competition amongst brands is extremely high because of which businesses cannot afford to launch a faulty product, as it can drastically affect their brand value. Hence, the investment in product testing services is rapidly increasing in the United Arab Emirates.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Trends

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Technological Innovations

4.4 Industry Policies and Government Regulations

4.5 Tests Being Done Outside the United Arab Emirates in Various Industries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Construction

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical

5.1.5 Engineering Services

5.1.6 Other End Users

6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

7 COMPANY PLAYERS

7.1 Intertek Group PLC

7.2 Al Hoty-Stanger Laboratories

7.3 Lonestar Technical Services LLC

7.4 Independent Soil Testing Laboratories LLC

7.5 Gray Mackenzie Engineering Services LLC

7.6 Wimpey Laboratories

7.7 Geoscience Testing Laboratory (GTL)

7.8 Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants*

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

10 DISCLAIMER

