Topotecan Hydrochloride Industry studies the hydrochloride salt of a semisynthetic derivative of camptothecin with antineoplastic activity. During the S phase of the cell cycle, topotecan selectively stabilizes topoisomerase I-DNA covalent complexes, inhibiting religation of topoisomerase I-mediated single-strand DNA breaks and producing potentially lethal double-strand DNA breaks when complexes are encountered by the DNA replication machinery.

Topotecan Hydrochloride is used in many places including research, pharmaceutical and other places. Survey results showed that 28.28% of the Topotecan Hydrochloride market is for capsule, 71.72% is for injection in 2015.

The average price of Topotecan Hydrochloride will decreased with the decreasing price of raw materials like in the future.

Camptothecin is a cytotoxic quinoline-based alkaloid extracted from the Asian tree Camptotheca acuminata.

Topotecan Hydrochloride Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Ark Pharm

Wilshire Technologies

ChemFaces

Boc Sciences

CAYMAN CHEMICAL

Market Segment by Type covers:

Purity >98%

Purity ≤98%

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Injection

Capsule

