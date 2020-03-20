Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in medical plastics market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed.

In the report, medical packaging applications are not covered. However, several types of medical devices, such as syringes, trays, tubing and kits, that are widely considered to be an integral part of the medical packaging market are covered in the report.

The scope also includes analysis of the medical plastics market based on types, applications, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at global level for the above segments. The medical plastics market is segmented into two categories –

– By Type: Commodity Thermoplastics, Styrenics, Engineering Resins, Thermosets, Thermoplastics Elastomers, Polymer Alloys and Blends, Biopolymers and Biodegradable Polymers and several other miscellaneous resins.

– By Application: Testing and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Prostheses and Implants, Dental/Ophthalmic, Medical Bags, Syringes, Kits, Labware, Catheters/IV, Tubing, Gloves, Utensils and trays.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the top ten medical plastic companies and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies

– Analyses of global medical plastic market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of medical plastic types with the greatest commercial potential and analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the market

– Coverage of new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines

– Knowledge about key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices

Summary

Plastics are crucial for medical industry. Right from small extruded catheters, tamper-evident medicine caps to enormous MRIs are built using thermoformed parts. The application of plastics in medical have made healthcare simpler, less painful and made prostheses and new techniques possible.

The major trends in the field of medical industry such as ageing patients and their mobility requirements, coupled with younger peoples’ desire for a pain-free life, are resulting to rise in surgical procedures as well as new treatment options. However, this is leading to increased prices and added cost pressures in the health systems and to medical product manufacturers.

The unique features of medical grade plastics such as high wear, temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance make it the ideal material for sensitive medical devices, equipment, and daily supplies in healthcare industry.