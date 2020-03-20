The Time Delay Relays Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Time Delay Relays report focuses on the Time Delay Relays in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Time delay is defined as the controlled period between the functioning of two events. A Time delay relay is a combination of an electromechanical output relay and a control circuit. The control circuit is comprised of solid state components and timing circuits that control operation of the relay and timing range. Typical time delay functions include on-delay, repeat cycle (starting off), interval, off-delay, retrigger able one shot, repeat cycle (starting on), pulse generator, one shot, on / off delay, and memory latch. Each function is explained in the table below. Time delay relays have a broad choice of timing ranges from less than one second to many days.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Omron

• TE Connectivity

• Panasonic

• Crouzet Control

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• Finder

• Carlo Gavazzi

• …

At present, in the European and American developed countries, the time delay relays industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan Europe and USA. Although Japanese companies such as Omron and Panasonic has large scale, the European/American based companies, such as Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

China’s relay industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Relay large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import. But for time delay relays industry, the downstream demand is relatively weak, only few companies provide timing relays and the high-end products mainly rely on multinational companies.

Market Segment By Type –

• Single Time Ranges

• Multiple Time Ranges

Market Segment By Application –

• Industrial & Control

• Automotive

• Electric and Electronic Equipment

• Other

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

