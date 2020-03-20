The global thermally conductive plastics market should reach $1.6 billion by 2023 from $772.0 million in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

In this report, the market has been segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report covers an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, considering 2017 as the base year, and estimates from 2018 to 2023. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thermally conductive plastics market.

Report Includes:

– 28 data tables and 16 additional tables

– An overview of thermally conductive plastics market

– Discussion of potential benefits of conductive polymers, key insight onto drivers, restraints, opportunities, innovation and key trends in the conductive plastics market

– Information on active ingredients of thermally conductive plastics

– A look at the government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management and rising concern related to plastic disposal

– Quantification and characterisation of market by resin types, end-use industry, region as well as market dynamics for each segment

– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries Inc.

Summary

Metals are the most important materials in heat management with high intrinsic heat conductivities. However, the severe drawbacks associated with these materials such as their high price and their high density (weight) have created demand for other materials. One such group of alternative materials is thermally conductive plastics. These materials are widely used in electric and electronic applications owing to their high thermal resistance.

The application of thermally conductive plastics generates a whole series of important advantages. Other than its benefits of lightweight construction, the application of plastics offers the opportunity of producing complex geometries quickly and cost efficiently by means of casting technologies or injection molding. These developments will heavily affect forthcoming solutions in the automotive, e-mobility, electronics and electrical devices industries, among others.

Scope of Report:

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The purpose of this report is to provide a regional assessment of the thermally conductive plastics market’s potential, as well as existing and projected future market sizes, current technologies, and future trends in thermally conductive plastics development. Thermally conductive plastics have been in existence for many decades and continue to evolve and expand into new markets. Within this context, this report identifies the market potential for thermally conductive plastics demand in each global region, end-user application market within the timeframe from 2018 to 2023.

The thermally conductive plastics market is witnessing a highly dynamic development process. The outstanding material benefits associated with thermally conductive plastics have led to achievement of a foothold in wider fields of application. However, the range of applications is widespread and imposes highly specific demands on the materials used. Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened multiple opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications. In these regions, a rising disposable income, coupled with growing knowledge about the benefits of using

thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications, has created a surge in demand.

Growing penetration of thermally conductive plastics in various industries, owing to its ability to satisfy a wide variety of customer needs, has boosted its demand. Growth has also been fueled by the rapid commercialization of customization of thermally conductive plastics. While manufacturers understand this growth potential, they often face difficulties in identifying trends and market size. Confusion among thermally conductive plastics market stakeholders is also widespread due to different growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide and polyetherimide. In this context, a detailed market research study is required to provide a clear understanding of each segment to better predict and exploit growth trends.

