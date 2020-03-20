Report Scope:

The report addresses the emerging global market for THz radiation devices, including the classes of devices listed below.

– Imaging devices.

– Spectroscopes.

– Other sensors.

– Communications devices.

– Computing devices.

– Therapeutic devices.

– Accelerators.

The study format includes the following major elements –

– Executive summary.

– Definitions.

– General properties of THz radiation.

– Historical milestones in the development of THz radiation devices.

– Emerging and developmental THz radiation technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2029.

– Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2019 to 2024.

– General assessment of expected market trends in the longer term (2025 to 2029).

– Industry structure.

– Patent analysis.

Report Includes:

– 42 tables

– An overview of the global market for terahertz (THz) radiation devices and systems

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, projections for 2024, potentials for 2029, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

– Assessment of the technological process that has been made toward bridging the terahertz gap and assessing the commercial potential of THz radiation devices over the next ten years

– Quantification of the potential market for each short-listed THz technology, by application, and identifying the main prerequisites (that are still under development) for commercial success

– Identification of THz applications that are most likely to achieve significant commercial sales by 2029

– Historical milestones in detail for the development of THz radiation devices

– A relevant patent analysis covering terahertz radiation technologies, applications and end uses

– Profiles of major companies producing THz radiation-based products; Key entities including BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Space Systems, M Squared Lasers Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., QMC Instruments Ltd., and ThruVision Group plc

Summary

BCC Research estimates the total market for THz systems at REDACTED in 2018. The market should increase slightly by the end of 2019 to REDACTED. The bulk of the market in 2018-2019 is in space science applications, including earth satellites and space probes.

The development of new commercial THz applications should push the market to REDACTED in 2024. The diversification of the THz market is expected to accelerate after 2024, and the total market should exceed REDACTED by 2029.

THz imaging devices are the largest device segment in 2018-2019. Other types of THz devices should gain in importance in subsequent years, however. By 2024, THz-driven accelerators are expected to be the largest product segment, with THz imaging devices falling into second place., THz computer components will be the third-largest segment in 2029, followed by sensors, communications devices and spectroscopy instruments in that order.