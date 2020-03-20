Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market studies a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and spread through sexual contact, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Congenital syphilis is the name given to syphilis that is spread from a mother who has the disease to her baby during childbirth, which can cause severe abnormalities or death of the baby.

The leading manufactures mainly are Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter and BD. Abbott (Alere) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Syphilis Rapid Test Kit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2025, from 530 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Syphilis is curable in its earlier stages, but can cause very serious and possibly irreversible complications if the infection goes untreated.

Syphilis rapid test kit is used to screen for and/or diagnose infection with Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.

This report focuses on the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad , WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter, BD, Kehua, Livzon, Intec, ThermoFisher, Biokit, Nectar Lifesciences, ELITech Group, Chembio Diagnostic Systems AND Trinity Biotech

Market Segment by Type covers:

Serum Test

Direct Bacteria Test

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Home Use

