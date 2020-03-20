Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry studies a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/854000

The market is very fragmented. Several leading players are adopting the strategy of competitive pricing to gain a better foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, Nilco, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anli Group, Hexin Group, Fujian Tianshou and Shuangxiang Group. In recent years, a growing number of players are increasingly focusing on developing novel products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.

One challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather.

Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/854000

Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU in earlier years. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Leather For Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2025, from 7130 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Synthetic Leather For Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Hornschuch

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Nassimi

Willow Tex

Nilco

Anli Group

Hexin Group

Fujian Tianshou

Shuangxiang Group

Market Segment by Type covers:

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Household

Commercial Use

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/854000

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Synthetic Leather For Furniture Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic Leather For Furniture, with sales, revenue, and price of Synthetic Leather For Furniture, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Synthetic Leather For Furniture, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Synthetic Leather For Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Synthetic Leather For Furniture sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]