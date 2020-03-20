Speech and Voice Recognition Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Speech & Voice Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
MICROSOFT
ALPHABET
SENSORY
CANTAB RESEARCH
READSPEAKER HOLDING
PARETEUM
IFLYTEK
VOICEVAULT
VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES
LUMENVOX
ACAPELA GROUP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Recognition
Voice Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Retail
Medical
Military
Legal
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Speech & Voice Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Speech & Voice Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Speech & Voice Recognition are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Speech Recognition
1.4.3 Voice Recognition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Medical
1.5.5 Military
1.5.6 Legal
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size
2.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Speech & Voice Recognition Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Speech & Voice Recognition Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in China
7.3 China Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
7.4 China Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in India
10.3 India Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
10.4 India Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
12.1.1 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.1.4 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Recent Development
12.2 MICROSOFT
12.2.1 MICROSOFT Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.2.4 MICROSOFT Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MICROSOFT Recent Development
12.3 ALPHABET
12.3.1 ALPHABET Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.3.4 ALPHABET Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ALPHABET Recent Development
12.4 SENSORY
12.4.1 SENSORY Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.4.4 SENSORY Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SENSORY Recent Development
12.5 CANTAB RESEARCH
12.5.1 CANTAB RESEARCH Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.5.4 CANTAB RESEARCH Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CANTAB RESEARCH Recent Development
12.6 READSPEAKER HOLDING
12.6.1 READSPEAKER HOLDING Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.6.4 READSPEAKER HOLDING Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 READSPEAKER HOLDING Recent Development
12.7 PARETEUM
12.7.1 PARETEUM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.7.4 PARETEUM Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PARETEUM Recent Development
12.8 IFLYTEK
12.8.1 IFLYTEK Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.8.4 IFLYTEK Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IFLYTEK Recent Development
12.9 VOICEVAULT
12.9.1 VOICEVAULT Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.9.4 VOICEVAULT Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 VOICEVAULT Recent Development
12.10 VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES
12.10.1 VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Speech & Voice Recognition Introduction
12.10.4 VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Speech & Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development
12.11 LUMENVOX
12.12 ACAPELA GROUP
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
