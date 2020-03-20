This study covers quantitative and qualitative insights of soy-based adhesives for global, regional and application markets.

The objective of this report is to provide business planners, investors and other professionals with quantifiable market measurements and analyses that can help them formulate strategic business plans and make key investment decisions.

Report Scope:

A soy-based adhesive is a type of adhesive formulated using soy flour and a proprietary crosslinking resin, which are blended together. The product is a water-based system. The resin reacts with the protein in the soy flour forming a durable, water-resistant thermoset adhesive that is comparable in strength and performance with petroleum-based adhesives.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives are used only on specific substrates for specific functions. The product is particularly designed for certain conditions and environments. The product works under extreme pressure conditions; as a result, the product is called a pressure-sensitive adhesive. Soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are non-reactive adhesives and perform only when the pressure is applied. The soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesive forms a bond under pressure; no solvent, water or heat is required to activate the adhesive. The product is used in pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, glue dots, note pads, automobile trim and a wide variety of other products.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11713

With developments across industries, growing applications and the need for advanced technologies, there have been developments and advancements in the adhesive space. With new government regulations across the globe to protect animal and human life, the demand for bio-based and environmentally friendly adhesives has increased. Along with rising demand for renewable products, there has been a demand for a new class of advanced adhesive products. A new class of renewable pressure-sensitive adhesive can be designed and developed from soybean oil.

This report presents an overview of the global market for the soy-based adhesives. Analyses of global market trends use data from 2017 (considered the base year), 2018 and forecasts for 2023 with projections of CAGR for the forecast period.

The report discusses technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy-based adhesive market and current trends within the industry.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesives market

– Regional analysis of the soy-based adhesives and their application markets (both value and volumetric data) covering major geographical regions of North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

– Discussion of technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and information on prospects of each segment with increasing newer applications

– Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global soy-based adhesives market, including Cargill, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, Iowa State University, Oregon State University and Solenis

Summary

An adhesive—also commonly known as glue, cement, mucilage or paste—is a non-metallic material that can join two or more substrates using the adhesion mechanism (mechanism between adhesive and substrate) and cohesive mechanism (mechanism between two adhesives). The types of adhesives vary, depending on the type of material to be joined and the condition under which the material is joined. Based on the physical and chemical properties of an adhesive, adhesives are used in many industries for various applications.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11713

Soy-based adhesives are a type of adhesive formulated using soy flour and a proprietary crosslinking resin, which are blended together. The product is a water-based system. The resin reacts with the protein in the soy flour forming a durable, water-resistant thermoset adhesive that is comparable in strength and performance with petroleum-based adhesives.

Soybeans contain around 34% carbohydrates, 20% oil, 40% protein and 4.9% ash. Soy oil is comprised of saturated and unsaturated triglycerides, whereas soybean carbohydrates consist of complex polysaccharides including cellulose, hemicelluloses and pectin. About 18 amino acids can be found in soy protein. Major soybean products commercially available in the market are soybean oil, soy flour, defatted soybean meal, soy protein concentrate (SPC) and soy protein isolate (SPI).

A pressure-sensitive adhesive is formed by copolymerizing two or more substances. To manufacture this product, soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesive soybean oil is epoxidized and hydrolyzed selectively on the ester group to afford a mixture of epoxidized fatty acids. The epoxidized fatty acid mixture is then polymerized directly, without further purification, to yield hydroxyl-functionalized polymers. The strengths of the resulting polymer make the polymer suitable for pressure-sensitive applications. The soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesive has pell strength, loop track, shear strength and viscoelastic properties. The soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesive is fully bio-based and potentially biodegradable.

The preparation process of the product does not require any toxic solvent that is harmful to the environment or human and animal life.