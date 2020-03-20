The Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of market.

The global singleplex immunoassay market is driven by growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, increasing adoption of rental immunoassay analyzers, and rising use of immunoassay.

Factors, such as stringent FDA regulations, the rise of multiplex immunoassays, the complex procedure of testing, can restrain the market growth.

Increased funding provided by the government, and private organizations towards research & development, advanced techniques, growing awareness about immunoassay, enhanced focus on diagnostic testing, will offer lucrative opportunities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Luminex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V, Abcam, Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck Life sciences, Agilent Technologies, among others.

