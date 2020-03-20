Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) Market presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) market.

Runway FOD relates to various obects (fallen from aircraft or vehicles, broken ground equipment, birds, etc.) that are present on a runway that may adversely affect fast-moving aircraft (during take-off and landing). Runway FOD has the greatest potential of causing damage.

The airport runway debris monitoring system (RDMS) market continues to be heavily consolidated. The level of consolidation in the airport runway foreign objects debris (FOD) detection systems market can be gauged from the report finding that four players account for over 83% revenue share of the market in 2017. The companies –Stratech Group, QinetiQ, Xsight Systems, and Trex Enterprises continue to focus on R&D, global expansion, and competitive pricing to strengthen their position.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Trex Enterprises

• Xsight

• Stratech Systems

• QinetiQ

Market Segment By Type –

• Fixed System

• Vehicle Mounted System

Market Segment By Application –

• Civil Aviation

• Military Aviation

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

