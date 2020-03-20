The Rotogravure Printing Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Rotogravure Printing Machine report focuses on the Rotogravure Printing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Gravure printing, also known as rotogravure printing, is primarily a long-run, high-speed high-quality printing method. Like engraving, gravure is a form of intaglio printing that produces fine, detailed images. Like flexography, gravure printing is often used for high-volume printing of packaging, wallpaper and gift wrap.

Although less common, gravure printing may also be used for printing magazines, greeting cards, and high-volume advertising pieces.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Rotogravure Printing Machine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Rotogravure Printing Machine. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of flexible packaging fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Rotogravure Printing Machine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Cerutti Group

• Bobst

• Comexi Group Industries

• Uteco

• Hsing Wei

• Toshiba Machine

• Huitong

Globally, the Rotogravure Printing Machine industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Rotogravure Printing Machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cerutti Group, Bobst, Comexi Group Industries, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Rotogravure Printing Machine and related services.

At the same time, United States, occupied 44.99% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Rotogravure Printing Machine industry because of their market share and technology status of Rotogravure Printing Machine.

The consumption volume of Rotogravure Printing Machine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Rotogravure Printing Machine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Rotogravure Printing Machine is still promising.

Market Segment By Type –

• Paper

• Plastic

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Flexible Packaging

• Label Manufacturing

• Corrugated

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

