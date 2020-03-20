Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market studies a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/853999

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials production market is relatively concentrated. Europe is the Major Production area as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China and Japan are growing fast in recent years, and they are seeing to keep the growing trend in the next forecast decade.

Price of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials fluctuated obviously in 2013-2016, due to the upward trend of PM solvent, the PGMEA price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

The end-use market for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is huge, manufacturing process and technologies are still improving. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.

The worldwide market for Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/853999

The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

This report focuses on the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Shinko Organic Chemical

Dynamic INT\’L

Jiangsu Hualun

Baichuan Stock

Yida

Ruijia Chemistry

Market Segment by Type covers:

Purity(GC)%≥ 99.5%

Purity(GC)%≥ 99.9%

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Production Solvents

Cleaning Solvents

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/853999

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA), with sales, revenue, and price of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]