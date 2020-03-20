

Professional Dental Care Market: Snapshot

The rise in awareness about oral care and the growing cases of periodontal illnesses and tooth caries all across the world have prompted the advancement of the expert dental care market. Various sponsored oral care medications in developed and developing countries have made dental tend to countless. The characteristic connection between general wellbeing and oral wellbeing, combined with expanding slant toward a preventive dental care, has empowered individuals to favor standard registration with dental specialists. Factors, for example, developing number of little/private dental facilities, rising occurrences of dental caries, expanding expendable earnings in rising nations, developing mindfulness about dental cleanliness, and financial additions for dental specialists are the central point driving the development of the worldwide market.

Different government activities in created and creating economies have been engaged towards making oral care more reasonable, generally among country and low-wage groups, which has pushed the market. The developing concentration of different governments in highly developed countries of Europe and North America toward fair access to oral medicinal services is relied upon to drive the market along the estimate time frame. Incorporation between driving market pioneers in computerized dentistry has prompted the presentation of cutting edge robotizations arrangements that will change advanced works on, indicating the huge capability of the market. Europe represents a huge offer and the development in the local market is principally ascribed to the rising maturing populace, expanding use by the administrations of different nations of Europe, the expansion of private dental experts, and expanded mindfulness in regards to dental care.

Professional Dental Care Market: Overview

The growing awareness regarding oral care and the soaring problem of tooth caries and periodontal diseases worldwide have led to the evolution of the professional dental care market. Numerous subsidized oral care treatments in developed and developing nations have made dental care affordable for a large number of people. The inherent link between general health and oral health, coupled with increasing inclination toward a preventive dental care, has stimulated people to prefer routine check-ups with dentists.

The proliferation of private dental clinics, especially in emerging nations, has offered a robust impetus to the professional dental care market. Several dental providers are implementing advanced technologies, such as CAD/CAM technology, and adopting automated dentistry practices to streamline their workflows to meet the rising demand for professional dental care services. Professional dental care products typically include various dental accessories/ancillaries, denture products, and electric toothbrushes.

Professional Dental Care Market: Trends

The demand for professional dental care services and products is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of dental caries among children and adults, a rise in disposable incomes in emerging economies, and growing worldwide awareness regarding dental hygiene. Various government initiatives in developed and developing economies have been focused toward making oral care more affordable, mostly among rural and low-income communities, which has propelled the market. The growing focus of various governments in advanced nations of Europe and North America toward equitable access to oral healthcare is expected to drive the market along the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of digital dentistry among a large number of general dental practitioners is expected to create abundant opportunities for market players. Coupled with this, the rising demand for the advance oral care products, such as electric toothbrushes, and the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry are expected to spur the demand for professional dental care.

Professional Dental Care Market: Market Potential

Integration between leading market leaders in digital dentistry has led to the introduction of advanced automations solutions that will transform digital practices, pointing to the enormous potential of the market. Recently, Align Technology, Inc. and exocad GmbH announced a partnership to connect iTero intraoral scanners and exocad Chairside CAD software. The technology integration is significant since it will provide various clinical settings advanced workflow solutions for carrying out efficient scanning, design, and production of in-house dental prostheses. iTero intraoral scanners are compatible with exocad DentalCAD software used in dental laboratories and the soon-to-be launched Chairside CAD connection is expected to provide accelerated productivity and manufacturing flexibility for dental care providers. Using the software, dentists can import iTero intraoral scans of the patients to the Chairside CAD software. The dentists can use a wide range of restorative and esthetic dental materials within a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The benefits of premium quality, predictability, and flexibility of the offered by the connectivity of Chairside CAD software and iTero intraoral scanners are expected to stimulate its demand. Restorations can be made using various connected milling systems or using 3D printing system.

The connectivity option will be available to consumers somewhere at the end of 2017 and is a precursor to the adoption of advanced dental technologies. Dental professionals using the interface will have increased freedom to design and produce different types of restoration.

Professional Dental Care Market: Regional Outlook

The major markets for professional dental care are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Europe accounts for a significant share and the growth in the regional market is mainly attributed to the rising aging population, increasing expenditure by the governments of various countries of Europe, the proliferation of private dental practitioners, and increased awareness regarding dental care.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase ample opportunities for market players along the forecast period. The impressive growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the rising count of geriatric population suffering from dental caries, soaring number of periodontal diseases attributable to substance use disorders, and rising dental tourism across the emerging nations of the region.

Professional Dental Care Market: Competitive Analysis

Top players are launching innovative digital technologies, which has led cost-effective dental restoration techniques and procedures to transform the professional dental care market. Increasing adoption of automated technologies by leading dental providers has offered them a competitive edge over others. Major companies vying for a sustained share in this market include Procter & Gamble Company, Young Innovations, Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, 3M, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

