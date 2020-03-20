Global PP Jumbo Bags Market Viewpoint

In this PP Jumbo Bags market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Berry Global Group

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

LC Packaging International

AmeriGlobe

BAG Corp

Halsted Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Sackmakers J&HM Dickson

Emmbi Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 250 kg

250 kg-750 kg

750 kg-1500 kg

1500 kg and Above

Segment by Application

Chemical & Fertilizer

Agriculture

Food

Building & Construction

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Others

