The global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3250 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% between 2020 and 2024. USA has been the largest consumption market in the last decades. Now, USA has enjoyed about 42.91% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 29 % and 12.6%.

The increased use of PSIM to identify network issues is one of the major drivers of the market. PSIM solutions eliminate manual monitoring of IT infrastructure, enabling quick identification of flaws in the security system. This helps end-users save time and money.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) is a category of software that provides a platform and applications created by middleware developers, designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices and control them through one comprehensive user interface. Beyond the time-saving and efficiency benefits of automation, PSIM enables modern business processes that are essential to any modern security department. For organizations, this includes regular reports, incident logs, continuous process improvement initiatives, training drills, system healthcare checks, and much more.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Tyco international

• Intergraph

• Genetec

• Axxon Soft

• Vidsys

• CNL

• PRYSM Software

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• PSIM+

• PSIM

• PSIM lite

Market Segment By Application –

• Critical Infrastructure

• Commercial

• First Responders

• Military

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

