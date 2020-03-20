According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Personal Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global personal identity management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.

Personal identity management (PIM) refers to a set of rules, processes, or standards that are used by organizations or individuals for storing, managing, and sharing confidential information. It helps in securing and maintaining customer profile databases, thus enabling an organization to provide unified, secure, and enhanced customer experiences. Since they help in reducing risks of data breaching and security attacks, personal identity management solutions are nowadays widely being employed across various sectors ranging from IT, finance, retail, telecom to consumer goods and energy and utility.

The rising prevalence of digitalization has resulted in an increased demand for digital identity management systems as a significant amount of sensitive data or information, such as credit card numbers, usernames, and passwords, are stored on mobile devices. Apart from this, the growing incidents of cybercrime have encouraged government officials to implement stringent regulations for securing personal data by increasing the utilization of PIM solutions. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of cloud computing and automated meter systems, have positively influenced the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

1. Applications

2. Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

1. On-Premises

2. Cloud

Breakup by Data Type:

1. Behavioral Data

2. Individual Identity Data

3. Derived Data

4. Self-Identified Data

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

1. IT and Telecom

2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3. Energy and Utilities

4. Consumer Goods and Retail

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Personal Identity Management Market. Some of the major players in the market IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Okta, Inc., Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., Dell Software, Netiq., Sailpoint Technologies, Inc., Onelogin, Inc, Centrify corporation, Experian Inc, Kaspersky Lab, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

