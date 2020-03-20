Patient Infotainment Terminals Industry studies a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. It all makes perfect sense and such terminals are already quite popular in Europe and other parts of the world, but the US is a bit behind the curve and is yet to discover this promising and potentially very lucrative concept.

Basically a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. The types of patient infotainment terminals mainly include Small Size (≤ 12.5\”), Medium Size (From 12.5\” to 19.5\”) and Large Size (>19.5\”).

The patient infotainment terminals are relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 80% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, like BEWATEC, are the leading manufacture in this area.

Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Patient Infotainment Terminals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2025, from 420 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Patient Infotainment Terminals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Patient Infotainment Terminals Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

BEWATEC

ADVANTECH

ARBOR

ClinicAll

PDi Communication

ITI TECHNOLOGY

TEGUAR

Lincor Solutions

CliniLinc

Onyx Healthcare Inc

Barco

Market Segment by Type covers:

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hospital

Treatment Center

