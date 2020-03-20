According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Sodium Chlorate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The North America sodium chlorate market reached a volume of 2.23 Million Tons in 2018. Sodium chlorate (NaClO3) is an inorganic compound that is produced by the electrolysis of NaCl (brine). It is readily soluble in water and easily available as a white crystalline powder. It is inflammable in pure form and acts as a combustion accelerant in the presence of flammable materials during decomposition. Sodium chlorate is widely utilized in North America for manufacturing leather, herbicides, explosives, dyes, matches, inks, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and defoliants. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 2.53 Million Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of more than 2% during 2019-2024.

North America represents one of the largest markets for sodium chlorate across the globe on account of several factors. For instance, the burgeoning paper and pulp industry is resulting in the increasing production of chlorine dioxide, which is an environment-friendly bleaching agent. Besides this, due to the oxidizing property of sodium chlorate, it is extensively used in the leather & tanning industry for the tanning and finishing of leather products and manufacturing of dyes.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

Breakup by Form:

1. Crystalline

2. Solution

Breakup by Application:

1. Pulp and Bleaching Industry

2. Chlorates of Other Metals

3. Leather Tanning

4. Dyes

5. Others

Breakup by Imports and Exports:

1. Imports

2. Exports

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Sodium Chlorate Market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

