As of 2017, Canada registered a research and development expenditure comprising 1.585% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

CRIFAX added a report on ‘North America Hard Disk Drive Hdd Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The growth in technological advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to boost the growth of the North America Hard Disk Drive Hdd Market over the forecast period (2019-2027). As of 2018, the number of mobile cellular telephone subscriptions registered in the U.S. was 404,577,397, while at the same time 33,082,000 subscriptions were registered in Canada. Similarly, in 2016, 395,881,497 subscriptions were registered in the U.S. as compared to 30,752,000 subscriptions registered by Canada in the same year. A growth rate of 1.08x was recorded for mobile cellular subscriptions in Canada, while U.S. mobile cellular subscriptions recorded 1.02x between 2016 and 2018. The U.S. Information Technology industry held about 30% of share in tech sector globally in 2018. The region of North America recorded a GDP of USD 22,213.25 billion as of 2018, as against a GDP of USD 16,611.33 billion generated in the year 2010 having a growth rate of 1.34x.

Request Sample Research Report at:https://www.crifax.com/sample-request-1005103

The emergence of 5G technology and its applications across several industries such as healthcare, retail and others is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. About 45% of the population in North American region is estimated to adopt 5G technology by 2023, owing to huge demand for mobile data and video streaming services among the consumers in the region. The revenues derived from export of ICT goods and services in Canada was USD 21.8 billion in 2017 as compared to revenues of USD 21.1 billion generated in 2012. The U.S. was the top importer of ICT goods holding 16.16% of the global share at a value of USD 343,650 million in 2017. Additionally, as per United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD), the annual growth rate for the period 2016-17 was 9%.

Key players operating in the North America Hard Disk Drive Hdd market are:

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Toshiba Electronics

Transcend Information, Inc.

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Request For Full Report:https://www.crifax.com/sample-request-1005103

To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the North America Hard Disk Drive Hdd market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

About CRIFAX

CRIFAX is driven by integrity and commitment to its clients and provides cutting-edge marketing research and consulting solutions with a step-by-step guide to accomplish their business prospects. With the help of our industry experts having hands on experience in their respective domains, we make sure that our industry enthusiasts understand all the business aspects relating to their projects, which further improves the consumer base and the size of their organization. We offer wide range of unique marketing research solutions ranging from customized and syndicated research reports to consulting services, out of which, we update our syndicated research reports annually to make sure that they are modified according to the latest and ever-changing technology and industry insights. This has helped us to carve a niche in delivering ‘distinctive business services’ that enhanced our global clients’ trust in our insights and helped us to outpace our competitors as well.

Contact Us:

CRIFAX

Email: [email protected]

U.K. Phone: +44 161 394 2021

U.S. Phone: +1 917 924 8284

More Related Reports :-

Telepsychiatry Market

Managed Infrastructure Services Market

3d Printing Dental Device Market

Ice Start And Stop System Market

Software Defined Networking Market

Natural Language Processing Nlp Market

Optical Liquid Level Sensor Market

Micro Miniature Co Axial Adapter Market

North America Micro Miniature Co Axial Adapter Market

North America Optical Liquid Level Sensor Market