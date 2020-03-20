The ‘Carrageenan Gum Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Carrageenan Gum market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Carrageenan Gum market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Increasing demand for processed meat products globally is fuelling demand for carrageenan gum in the meat processing industry. Moreover, various manufacturers are offering customers pre-packed sliced meat products that require more control of syneresis. In order to control syneresis, carrageenan gum is added to meat products to impart hard texture and enhance the shelf life of the products. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the food and beverages segment of the global carrageenan gum market during the period of forecast.

By revenue, the food and beverages segment is projected to dominate the North America carrageenan gum market

Increasing usage of carrageenan gum for application in dairy and confectionery products is expected to drive revenue growth of the food and beverages segment globally over the forecast period. The food and beverages industry in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to witness favourable growth due to regular introduction of new and innovative products coupled with increasing per capita income levels in the respective regions. The carrageenan gum market in Europe is expected to remain dominant in terms of both value and volume share over the forecast period. The Europe carrageenan gum market is anticipated to hold a revenue share of more than 35% in the global carrageenan gum market by 2024, closely followed by the APAC carrageenan gum market with a revenue share of more than 20%. High demand for carrageenan gum for application in meat processing is anticipated to support the growth of the food and beverages segment over the forecast period in Europe. Increasing consumption of processed foods in Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for carrageenan gum over the forecast period; while in MEA, a growing preference for carrageenan gum as a stabiliser and emulsifier in processed food products is expected to drive growth of the food and beverages segment over the forecast period.

