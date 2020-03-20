Global Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Mobile Lifecycle Management Services market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Mobile Lifecycle Management Services market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Mobile Lifecycle Management Services market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Key players in global mobile lifecycle services market are FUJITSU LTD., Applexus Technologies, MobileWare, Inc., Tangoe, KloudData Inc., IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Telefónica S.A., Dimension Data, Accenture, WidePoint Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Astea International Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. among others. The global mobile lifecycle management services market is witnessing trend of merger and acquisition of market players such as in May 2016, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. acquired Aruba Networks. In March 2016, Accenture Federal Services (Accenture) acquired Agilex Technologies, Inc. Key players are providing advanced solutions for both large enterprises as well as SMEs. Market players are also focusing on providing customised solutions and services to client’s in order to gain competitive advantages.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Segments

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

