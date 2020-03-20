Mirabelle Plum Market Introduction

Mirabelle Plum, which is also known as the mirabelle prune is a fruit of the plum family. Mirabelle plum is a one of the specialties of the Lorraine region of France, which has an ideal climate and soil composition for the cultivation of this fruit. This region produces around 15,000 tons of mirabelle prunes annually, which constitutes approximately 80% of global commercial production. The trees of the mirabelle plum are widely found around the wild regions of Europe and are highly appreciated for their delicious and healthy fruit. Mirabelle plum is extremely sour when unripe, which indicates the presence of the rich source of vitamin C in it, along with the presence of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Most of the European countries prefer mirabelle plum for the production of soups, sauces, and jams. A small portion of the mirabelle plum produced also goes into the production of a colorless alcoholic beverage called eau-de-vie.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20248

Mirabelle Plum Market Segmentation

The Mirabelle Plum Market can be segmented on the basis of form, applications, distribution channel, and region.

By form, mirabelle plum market can be segmented into raw and processed form. Among these segments, the processed mirabelle plum in the form of puree is the most consumed product in the market and is also expected to grow further in the forecast period.

With applications, mirabelle plum market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and personal care industry. In the food and beverage industry, the mirabelle plum extract is used as a flavoring agent in food. It is also used for the production of sour soups, jams, and sauces due to the presence of high content of pectin, which acts as a binding agent. It is also used in the production of colorless alcoholic beverages. In the pharmaceutical industry, the juice of the mirabelle plum is used for the treatment of gastroenteritis, especially in the region of China. It is also used as a treatment for fever and dysentery when preserved with salt for several months or years. The mirabelle plum is used as a remedy for all throat infections and upper respiratory tract diseases. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, mirabelle plum is used as an ingredient for the production of facial creams, body lotions, lip balms and hair masks, due to its fragrance and antioxidant properties. In creams, the emollient properties of the mirabelle plum bring nourishment and hydration to damaged skins. Among all these segments, the food and beverage industry is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, followed by the pharmaceutical industry.

By distribution channel, mirabelle plum market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales, indirect sales segment can be further sub-segmented into modern trade units, specialty stores, independent grocery stores, online retail and other retail formats. The independent grocery stores segment is experiencing a higher growth in the market after the direct sales segment.

By region, the mirabelle plum market can be segmented into five distinctive regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these, the Europe region is leading the market of mirabelle plum, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Mirabelle Plum Market Drivers, Trends, and Drivers

Mirabelle Plum, due to its health and nutritional benefits is gradually penetrating the global market. The mirabelle plum contains many antioxidants such as vitamin C and phytonutrients. Antioxidants present in the mirabelle plum can help prevent cancer as it seeks and neutralizes normal cell-harming free radicals which can further destroy cells causing cancer. It also helps individuals’ controls diabetes, as the consumption of mirabelle plum can prevent sugar crashes, sugar cravings, and mood swings. Mirabelle plums can help consumers regulate cholesterol levels and reduce anxiety. It reduces the effects of cardiovascular diseases and helps maintain a healthy blood pressure. Owing to all these factors and reasons, mirabelle plum market is expected to grow on a higher scale in the forecast period.

In spite of all the benefits, mirabelle plum may induce symptoms of food allergy in sensitized individuals. Oral allergy syndrome (OAS) is the most often reported symptom of the allergic effect of mirabelle plum. Such effects of the plum are restraining the mirabelle plum market globally.

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20248

Mirabelle Plum Market Key Players

The benefits of Mirabelle Plum is attracting the manufacturers to produce and distribute the products in the market. Some of the key manufacturers in the Mirabelle Plum market are The SICOLY cooperative, Aston Chemicals Ltd., Mazzoni S.p.A., Gruenewald Fruchtsaft Gmbh, Maison de la Mirabelle, Harvey & Brockless and others.