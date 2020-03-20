The global market for microbiome sequencing should grow from $885 million in 2018 to $2.0 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report provides an elaborate summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players competing in the microbiome sequencing market. It provides an exhaustive segmentation of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a source of description of market trends and market dynamics, which includes drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities in the market. It provides information about market development and future trends that can be useful for organizations, including wholesalers and exporters. It provides market positioning of key players using the yardsticks of revenue, product portfolio and recent activities. It includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historic and current market size and including the future potential of the market. The report will enable market players and new entrants to make an informed decision about the production and export of goods and services to the original equipment manufacturer.

The market is segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, component, applications, laboratory type and end use. Geographic market analysis is provided for all major segments. The report offers country level analysis of the market to provide better understanding of major segments.

Report Includes:

– 60 data tables and 17 additional tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for genome sequencing within the industry

– Analyses of global market size and trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Key outline of present and future market potentials, and factors influencing the microbiome sequencing market

– Discussion on impact of genome sequencing on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors

– Information on automated instruments and discussion on how it facilitates speedy sequencing procedures

– Insights into government initiatives and funding for the development of effective drugs for the treatment and prevention from chronic diseases

– Company profiles of the major players of the market, including Biolog Inc., CosmosID Inc., Illumina Inc., Metabiomics and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Researchers from around the globe find significant potential in microbiome study to explore gut-related, metabolic, inflammatory, auto-immune diseases, neurological conditions and more. Microbiome sequencing is one key process used in analysis of human microbiomes. Innovative sequencing technologies such as NGS and Third-generation Sequencing generate data on the human microbiome. Novel High-throughput Sequencing via hardware and software tools are revolutionizing microbiome sequencing. These technologies enable the delivery of services at high speed, with good quality and at an attractive cost. The global microbiome sequencing market is expected to witness significant growth,

at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market value of the global microbiome sequencing market was REDACTED in 2017 and is projected to reach over REDACTED in 2023. Growthin the market is attributed to the rising focus on human microbiome therapy, increasing government initiatives, plentiful funding for microbiome research and growing research programs for early diseasediagnosis.

The microbiome sequencing market is driven by numerous factors including increasing emphasis on microbiome sequencing for early detection and diagnosis. Many market players are engaging in collaborative AI (Artificial Intelligence) for microbiome sequencing to promote studies on gut microbiomes. In 2018, Viome Inc. developed Vie’s AI system. The system uses data gathered from four sources: biological testing, expert knowledge, customer feedback and scientific literature. Increased government spending for the promotion of microbiome research is expected to promote the growth of the global market in the future. One such initiative is the Human Microbiome Project (HMP), which began in 2007 as an extension of the Human Genome Project. The project, put forth by the NIH, was initiated to enhance research on microbiomes in the U.S. The cost associated with sequencing technologies has decreased over the past few years.

Microbiome sequencing technology has numerous applications. Companies such as Metagenom Bio Inc. and Resphera Biosciences LLC provide microbiome products and services in various sectors: agriculture, mining, computational and bioproducts. Since microbiome sequencing is a new technology, a lack of skilled labor is one factor expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, components, applications, end users and laboratory types. The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented into technologies: Sanger Sequencing,High-throughput Sequencing and Thirdgeneration Sequencing. Sanger Sequencing is the dominant technology in the microbiome sequencing market, valued at REDACTED in 2017. That market segment is projected to reach REDACTED in 2023 growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Sanger Sequencing is preferred by biologists andresearchers due to its accuracy. It offers new perspectives for genome analysis and

exploration and is based on the chain termination method.

