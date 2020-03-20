Micro Forceps Market studies the Micro Forceps market, for micro surgery made of stainless steel or titanium etc. Serrated tweezers (thumb forceps) are designed for use with tissues. Commonly used thumb forceps include Adson forceps, Iris forceps and Foester forceps.

The classification of Micro Forceps includes 15CM Micro Forceps 18CM Micro Forceps, 20CM Micro Forceps and Others, and the revenue of 15CM Micro Forceps in 2017 is about 42%, and the revenue is stable from 2012 to 2017.

Micro Forceps are widely used in Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and other Institutes. Geographically, global surgical equipment market is segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and etc. China dominated the global surgical equipment market followed by Europe and North America.

North America is the largest consumption region of Micro Forceps, with a market share nearly 30% in 2017. Europe is the second largest market of Micro Forceps, enjoying consumption market share nearly 25% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Micro Forceps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 37 million US$ in 2025, from 29 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Micro Forceps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Micro Forceps Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

B Braun, BD, Medicon, KLS Martin Group, MST, US Endoscopy, Geuder Group, Symmetry Surgical, Antibe Therapeutics, TAKAYAMA Instrument, Synovis Micro Companies, Faulhaber Pinzetten, Ningbo Cheng-He, Cardio Care, Mercian, Wexler Surgical, Labtician Ophthalmics and OPHMED

Market Segment by Type covers:

15CM Micro Forceps

18CM Micro Forceps

20CM Micro Forceps

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

