The contactless payments industry is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to innovations in technologies such as IoT, which acts as a major market driver.

Benefits such as reduction in transaction time and improved service delivery offered by contactless payments have resulted in a significant rise in the number of users. Some of the key features of contactless systems include easy installation and cost effectiveness. The rising trend of making payments through QR codes and mobile phones is expected to drive the market demand. Individuals largely prefer using contactless payment as it eliminates the need to carry cash.

The Contactless Expenses market size is expected to grow Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +20% during the forecast period.

A new report as an Contactless Payments market that includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This includes investigating past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Accurate data on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies in this particular market are mentioned. This report provides a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. The report also presents thorough qualitative and quantitative data that affect the expected impact of these factors on the market’s future growth prospects.

The major vendors covered in the contactless payment market for the study include Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Ingenico Group, VeriFone Systems Inc., Wirecard AG, Heartland Payment Systems Inc., INSIDE Secure, OTI, Oberthur Technologies SA, and Proxama PLC.

Key players in the Contactless Payments market have been identified by region and the emerging products, distribution channels and regions are understood through in-depth discussions. Also, the average revenue of these companies, broken down by region, is used to reach the total market size. This generic market measurement is used as part of a top-down process to assess the size of other individual markets through a secondary source catalog, a database, and a percentage of basic research

Contactless Payments Market Key Segments:

By Device Type

Mobile Handsets

Point of Sale Terminals

NFC Chips

Smart Cards

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

Contactless Payments market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global Contactless Payments market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Reason to Access the Contactless Payments Market Research Report:

Table of Contents:

Global Contactless Payments Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Contactless Payments Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

