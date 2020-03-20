In-depth analysis of Isobutane Market 2020

A recent research report titled ‘Isobutane Market Report Forecast 2026’ has been published by Reports and Data, which offers detailed insights into the market scenario by providing a wide-ranging database of information relating to the different aspects of the market. It gives an extensive evaluation of the global Isobutane market, including segments and sub-segments of the industry categorized on the basis of type, application, end-user industry, key players, size, and leading geographies. Market research has become indispensable for any organization in any business because it helps a company make well-informed decisions.

Market Size – USD 20.00 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Rising cold chain market

Competitive Landscape

The Isobutane market report includes the following emerging players:

The key players in the Isobutane market are Conoco Phillips, Linde, Praxair Technology, Air Liquide, Shell Trading International Limited, Sirloong, Jinling Petrochemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Evonik and Sibur among others.

The report examines each vendor by looking at the following data:

Company profiles

SWOT analysis

Key market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing, and gross margin

Regional Assessment –

Major regions covered in the Isobutane market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Isobutane market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.

Type Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels per Day; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

99% Pure

5% Pure

7% Pure

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels per Day; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pure Grade

Instrumentation Grade

Technical Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels per Day; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Refrigeration System

Cosmetic Products

Petrochemicals

Aerosols

Others

Global Isobutane Market Segmentation

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Isobutane in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Isobutane into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Isobutane sector.

What are the valuable insights included in the Isobutane market report that will benefit the readers?

Isobutane market segmentation based on product type, end-use, region, and leading companies.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstock, downstream buyers, and the current market scenario.

Collaborations, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches by leading market players in the Isobutane industry.

Study of increasing stringency of regulations imposed by governmental authorities on the consumption of Isobutane.

Impact of modern technologies, for instance, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Isobutane market.

Questions answered in the Isobutane market report include:

How has the market for Isobutane grown over the past years from 2016 to 2018 ?

? What is the current and future market outlook of the global Isobutane industry on the basis of regions?

What are the challenges and opportunities existing in the Isobutane market?

Which region has recorded the highest demand for Isobutane?

Which emerging segments are expected to deliver a significant growth rate in the forecast duration?

Further details have been provided in the complete Isobutane market report.

