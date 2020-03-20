The global influenza market was valued at nearly $5.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly $6.5 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Scope:

This report discusses the implications of all the above-mentioned trends, in the context of the current size and growth of the generics market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The nature and structure of the generics industry is discussed, with profiles of the leading 20+ generics companies and an update on M&A activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets and the major therapeutic categories of products involved.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for generic drugs, including coverage of therapeutics such as antibacterials, antidepressants, anticancer agents, anti-arthritics, cardiovascular drugs (e.g., hypolipidaemics and antihypertensives), and drugs for respiratory conditions, including asthma and COPD

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– Examination of strategies employed by companies specializing in generics to meet the challenges of this highly competitive market, while also summarizing strategies employed by “originator” companies to forestall generic competition

– Discussion of important trends by product categories and major country markets, acknowledging that Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Russia are among the rising markets for generic activity

– Profiles of major players and leading generics companies

– A look at recent merger and acquisition activity

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

This is a time of growth and change for the generic pharmaceutical sector. Major aspects that have combined to create an opportunity for an up-to date market analysis

include the following:

– The demand for generics is increasing steadily because of pressure to control healthcare costs. At the same time, fierce price competition in this area has put some

companies in difficulties because of slashed profit margins. The main result has been a wave of M&A activity, and the rise of “supergenerics” offering added value as well

as low prices. Not all traditional companies are positioned to exploit this trend.

– A major growth driver for the generics sector is the fact that several blockbuster pharmaceutical brands are coming off-patent and are therefore open to generic

competition – the phenomenon widely known as the “patent cliff.” But the originator companies are deploying formidable strategies to protect their franchise, including

marketing their own branded generics.

– With first-generation biopharmaceutical products reaching the end of their patent lives, a whole new market field — biogenerics, or biosimilars — is opening up, for

those generics companies capable of (or prepared to buy in) the technological expertise required.

– The international landscape is changing for generics as for all pharmaceuticals. The BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India and China) are among rising centers of generic

activity.

SCOPE OF REPORT

