The global Industrial Lifting Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Lifting Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Lifting Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Lifting Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Lifting Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Lifting Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Lifting Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyota

Kion Group

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Jungheinrich

Liebherr

Cargotec

Terex

Konecranes

Manitowoc

Columbus Mckinnon

Kito

Ingersoll-Rand

Linamar

Oshkosh

Zoomlion

Tadano

Haulotte Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Crown Equipment

Mammoet

Komatsu

Palfinger

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry (ZPMC)

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Anhui Forklift Truck Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Operations

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline & LPG/CNG

by Type

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Wholesale & Retail Distribution

Freight & Logistics

Others

