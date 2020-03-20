Hydroponics Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Hydroponics Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Koninklijke Philips, Argus Control Systems, Heliospectra, Logiqs, Lumigrow, General Hydroponics, American Hydroponics, Greentech Agro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydrofarm, Oxygen Pot Systems, Hydroponics )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Hydroponics market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisHydroponics, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Hydroponics Market Dynamics; Opportunities; Market Drivers; Challenges; Influence Factors

Scope of Hydroponics Market: Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. Terrestrial plants may be grown with only their roots exposed to the mineral solution, or the roots may be supported by an inert medium, such as perlite or gravel. The nutrients in hydroponics can come from an array of different sources; these can include but are not limited to byproduct from fish waste, duck manure, or commercial fertilisers.

In commercial hydroponic production, the primary hydroponic system used is the aggregate hydroponic system as most of the majorly used hydroponic growth techniques are a part of this system.

Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. However, in The Netherlands, growers mostly cultivate their plants in simple tunnel-like greenhouses without the use of climate control technologies. Hydroponics has flourished in Scandinavian countries where traditional agriculture is nearly impossible during the winter season.

Global Hydroponics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydroponics.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Hydroponics in each type, can be classified into:

By Type

Aggregate Hydroponic Systems

Liquid Hydroponic Systems

By Equipment

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Communication Technology

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Hydroponics

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Hydroponics in each application, can be classified into:

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy

Cucumber

Pepper

Strawberry

Others

Hydroponics Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

