The ‘Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/15695?source=atm

What pointers are covered in the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market research study?

The Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:

The geographical reach of the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:

The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as

Increasing prevalence of Hepatitis B around the world is expected to boost the global Hepatitis B diagnostic tests market

Hepatitis B is a potentially life threatening infection and has become a major healthcare problem all over the world. As per the data provided by WHO, an estimated 257 million people are living with hepatitis B viral infection. In the year 2015, hepatitis resulted in 887,000 deaths, mostly from complications such as hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis. The prevalence of hepatitis B is highest in the Western Pacific and African regions where 6.2% and 6.1% respectively of the adult population is infected. Hepatitis B can cause chronic infection and pose a high risk of mortality. It is estimated that 80-90% of the infants infected with hepatitis B during first year of life develop chronic infections.

There is an increased prevalence of hepatitis B due to the exploding urbanization and environmental changes due to a changing lifestyle. This situation creates a huge opportunity for hepatitis B diagnostic test manufacturers. In addition, a rising awareness due to the initiatives taken by governments and non-profit organizations is likely to fuel the growth of the global hepatitis B diagnostic test market. There is a growing awareness about the need for early detection of hepatitis B infections and this also is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Market penetration of point-of-care tests due to the increasing awareness is also boosting the market growth, especially in developed countries.

As per our assessment, the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 650 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017 and account for a CAGR of 6.3% during the assessment period 2017-2027.

Increasing prevalence of acute cases of Hepatitis B is expected to drive the market in North America

The prevalence of acute hepatitis cases is high in North America due to the exposure to blood or body fluids of an infected person, reuse of injections, unscreened blood transfusion or sexual contact with an infected person. According to CDC, the number of reported cases of hepatitis B increased from 0.3% between 2011 and 2012 to 20.7%, i.e. 3,370 cases in 2015. Chronic cases of hepatitis B in the United States were estimated to be 850,000. However, other sources put the figure to be more than 2.2 million.

Diagnosis is the first crucial step for getting the recommended care and treatment for the patients suffering from hepatitis B. Due to such reasons, CDC and the U.S. government have taken initiatives to screen the hepatitis B infection in early stages. CDC and USPSTF have recommended HBV testing for the people travelling to the United States from endemic regions in order to prevent the outbreak of hepatitis B.

Global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Region

As per the report figures, the North America hepatitis B diagnostic tests market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 140 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 210 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period of 2017-2027. The Middle East and Africa hepatitis B diagnostic test market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 130 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 250 Mn in 2027, accounting for a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of forecast.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/15695?source=atm

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The ‘Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/15695?source=atm

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: