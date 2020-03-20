The global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies

Calgon Carbon

Clorox

Evoqua Water Technologies

JenAct

STERIS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air

Liquid

Articles

Segment by Application

Laboratories

Healthcare Facilities

