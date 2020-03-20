In 2017, the global Video Interview Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2304801

The key players covered in this study

EasyHire

Montage

mroads

Talview

FaceCruit

Recrumatic

Hiya

Kira Talent

RecRight

GreenJobInterview

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Interview Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Interview Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Interview Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-video-interview-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Interview Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Mobile

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Interview Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Interview Software Market Size

2.2 Video Interview Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Interview Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Video Interview Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Interview Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video Interview Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video Interview Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Video Interview Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Video Interview Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Interview Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Interview Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video Interview Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Video Interview Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Video Interview Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Video Interview Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 EasyHire

12.1.1 EasyHire Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.1.4 EasyHire Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 EasyHire Recent Development

12.2 Montage

12.2.1 Montage Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.2.4 Montage Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Montage Recent Development

12.3 mroads

12.3.1 mroads Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.3.4 mroads Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 mroads Recent Development

12.4 Talview

12.4.1 Talview Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.4.4 Talview Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Talview Recent Development

12.5 FaceCruit

12.5.1 FaceCruit Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.5.4 FaceCruit Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 FaceCruit Recent Development

12.6 Recrumatic

12.6.1 Recrumatic Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.6.4 Recrumatic Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Recrumatic Recent Development

12.7 Hiya

12.7.1 Hiya Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.7.4 Hiya Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Hiya Recent Development

12.8 Kira Talent

12.8.1 Kira Talent Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.8.4 Kira Talent Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kira Talent Recent Development

12.9 RecRight

12.9.1 RecRight Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.9.4 RecRight Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 RecRight Recent Development

12.10 GreenJobInterview

12.10.1 GreenJobInterview Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Interview Software Introduction

12.10.4 GreenJobInterview Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 GreenJobInterview Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2304801

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155