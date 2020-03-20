Global Video Interview Software Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Video Interview Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
EasyHire
Montage
mroads
Talview
FaceCruit
Recrumatic
Hiya
Kira Talent
RecRight
GreenJobInterview
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC
Mobile
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Interview Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Interview Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Interview Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Interview Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 PC
1.4.3 Mobile
1.4.4 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Interview Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise
1.5.4 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Interview Software Market Size
2.2 Video Interview Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Interview Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Video Interview Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Interview Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Interview Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Interview Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Interview Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Interview Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Interview Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Interview Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Interview Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Video Interview Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Interview Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Video Interview Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Interview Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Interview Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 EasyHire
12.1.1 EasyHire Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.1.4 EasyHire Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 EasyHire Recent Development
12.2 Montage
12.2.1 Montage Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.2.4 Montage Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Montage Recent Development
12.3 mroads
12.3.1 mroads Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.3.4 mroads Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 mroads Recent Development
12.4 Talview
12.4.1 Talview Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.4.4 Talview Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Talview Recent Development
12.5 FaceCruit
12.5.1 FaceCruit Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.5.4 FaceCruit Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 FaceCruit Recent Development
12.6 Recrumatic
12.6.1 Recrumatic Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.6.4 Recrumatic Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Recrumatic Recent Development
12.7 Hiya
12.7.1 Hiya Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.7.4 Hiya Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Hiya Recent Development
12.8 Kira Talent
12.8.1 Kira Talent Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.8.4 Kira Talent Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kira Talent Recent Development
12.9 RecRight
12.9.1 RecRight Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.9.4 RecRight Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 RecRight Recent Development
12.10 GreenJobInterview
12.10.1 GreenJobInterview Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Interview Software Introduction
12.10.4 GreenJobInterview Revenue in Video Interview Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 GreenJobInterview Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
