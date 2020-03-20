The Global Smart Learning Systems Market was valued at USD 66.13 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 150.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Schools and training centers are moving from the traditional blackboard approach to integrating smart technology into learning environments.

– The concept of BYOD, which allows employees to use their personal devices such as laptops, tablets, and smart-phones for work, is gaining popularity. Changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services. In order to address these issues, IT service providers are now providing their cloud services tailor-made for smart-phones and tablets. This trend is expected to strengthen in the future, thereby pushing the market’s growth.

– As e-learning is evolving, there is a need for skilled workforce to further develop the services and tools. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54 % of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

Businesses are changing and are also becoming more competitive, so end-users are demanding more effective database solutions that can increase productivity. At university level, institutions are adopting innovative methods, such as smart learning to provide alternative pathways and opportunities for students to develop relevant and valuable skills in line with industry needs.

– Blackboard, Inc.

– Pearson PLC

– Ellucian Company

– Smart Technologies Inc.

– Promethean World

– Desire2learn

– Dell EMC

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– SAP SE

– Cisco Systems, Inc

Mobile Devices to Dominate the Market

– Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and for social interactions. Number of smartphone users are also increasing every passing day.

– Popular Learning Management Systems are launching mobile apps in the market to serve the mobile learning purpose.

– Students and teachers communicate effectively and efficiently with simple clicks to obtain feedbacks. The learning outcomes for both ability and knowledge can be smartly measured and observed through the latest ICT technologies.

– According to the latest survey by Learning House, 51 percent of respondents stated that they had used their phone or tablet device for reading required materials.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is growing in terms of smart learning due to government initiatives in this region.

– India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years, which presents a large number of opportunities in the education space. In a partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Government, Samsung announced setting up of Samsung Smart Class at 14 government colleges across Andhra Pradesh, India which offer Bachelors of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Education (D.Ed) courses

– Chinese government is funding technology initiatives which is aimed at narrowing the gap between quality of education in rural and urban areas. There is a live streaming network that connects hundreds of students spread across a vast area of China’s countryside.

– In 2018, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) launched a new learning hub as part of the NTU Smart Campus vision. The learning hub is equipped with the latest technologies to support the flipped classroom pedagogy, wherein students learn the course content online before class and the face time with professors and classmates is devoted to collaborative learning.

The market for smart learning system is fragmented with small and large players offering learning strategies supporting smart learning, such as formal/informal, personalized, adaptive, social, self-directed

– January 2019 – UAE Observed the first “International Day of Education 2019” discussing the importance of smart learning. Ministry of Education in Collaboration with Emirates Safer Internet Society announced to take initiative to promote Smart Learning in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal.

– November 2018 – ECS Learning Systems launched their first two TEST SMART powered by PREPWORKS learning centers in Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne in South Miami. TEST SMARTdelivers high quality blended learning and instruction to students seeking to improve their grades in the classroom, as well as maximize their scores on standardized tests for middle school, high school, and college admissions.

