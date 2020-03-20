Market Overview

The Global Self Storage Software Market has evolved considerably, since its inception. It is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. Some of the leading self-storage software provides features, such as facility maps, specialized payment options, online access for customers, and gate access integration as well.

– The main growth factors for this industry can be attributed to the increased awareness about these facilities and increased urbanization. The growth of smaller business and e-commerce have fueled the demand for warehousing services.

– The main competitive factors for this industry are the pricing and location of the facility. The occupancy rates are driven by seasonal demands.

– In terms of regional demand, the consumer landscape is very similar for Europe and America, with commercial business holding 33% and 32% market share, respectively. Whereas, in the Asia Pacific region, this changes very drastically with commercial business accounting for more than 50% of the market share.

Scope of the Global Self Storage Software Market Report

The self-storage industry is an industry in which storage space, such as rooms, lockers, containers, and/or outdoor space, also known as “storage units” is rented to tenants, usually on a short-term basis. Self-storage tenants include businesses and individuals. Self-Storage Software is a type of management software with user-friendly & flexible functions to meet the needs of small to large facilities. Some of the leading self-storage software provides features, such as facility maps, specialized payment options, online access for customers, and gate access integration as well.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based Self-Storage Software to Gain Popularity in the Near Future

The cloud-based self-storage software, which has the centralized database hosted online, is gaining popularity among the enterprises because of its numerous advantages.

– The cloud-based self-storage software solutions can import the data globally for all business units. They also offer flexibility, providing access from anywhere at any time.

– Additionally, the economic and operational benefits make the trend of emerging cloud-based self-storage software and applications one of the major factors contributing to the market’s growth.

– Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including the self-storage operators, are rapidly adopting the cloud-based computing solutions. According to the “App Developer Magazine”, the global adoption of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) increased from 62% to 79%, in 2017.

North America Region is Expected to be the Hold Largest Market Share

The North America region is expected to occupy a significant market share in the self-storage software market, in the forecast period, with the United States leading the market. The dominance of the region is due to the growing adoption of the advanced technologies.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of self-storage software providers, which is anticipated to drive the market in the region.

– Self-storage was first introduced in the North American region, in 2000. It is anticipated that, in the US alone, more than 2.63 billion square feet of rentable space is available across more than 54,000 storage facilities.

– Factors, such as growing number of storage facilities and the introduction of light versions of the self-storage software with fewer features and lower prices, are expected to contribute to this market’s growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The self-storage software industry is highly fragmented and the competition is fierce, with many companies providing software solutions in the market. The companies are expanding rapidly, as a result the overall market growth is also rampant globally.

– For instance, recently in September 2018, Sitelink Software LLC announced new technology partnership with the top self-storage online auction site StorageTreasures.com via SiteLink’s seamless API integration. The storage treasures is the Internet’s leading storage auction information portal and is managed by Phoenix-based self-storage innovator.

– Also, in September of 2018, DOMICO was acquired by Fullsteam LLC, a holding company based in Auburn, Alabama, that is actively acquiring software and payments businesses. Faced with consistent growth in the self-storage industry, DOMICO founder Glenn Hunter recognized the acquisition as a great opportunity for accelerating the growth of DOMICO software in the storage industry.

