This report researches the worldwide Scandium Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Scandium Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rusal

Stanford Materials

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources

Scandium International Mining

DNI Metals

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-Met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Scandium Oxide Breakdown Data by by Type

Scandium oxide 99.90%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Others

Scandium Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scandium Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Scandium Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Scandium Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scandium Oxide :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Scandium Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Scandium Oxide Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Scandium oxide 99.90%

1.4.3 Scandium oxide 99.99%

1.4.4 Scandium oxide 99.999%

1.4.5 Scandium oxide 99.9995%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

1.5.3 High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.5.4 Lasers

1.5.5 SOFCs

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scandium Oxide Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Scandium Oxide Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Scandium Oxide Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Scandium Oxide Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Scandium Oxide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Scandium Oxide Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Scandium Oxide Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Scandium Oxide Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Scandium Oxide Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Scandium Oxide Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Scandium Oxide Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Scandium Oxide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Scandium Oxide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Scandium Oxide Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Scandium Oxide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Scandium Oxide Production by Regions

4.1 Global Scandium Oxide Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Scandium Oxide Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Scandium Oxide Production

4.2.2 North America Scandium Oxide Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Scandium Oxide Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Production

4.3.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Scandium Oxide Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Scandium Oxide Production

4.4.2 China Scandium Oxide Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Scandium Oxide Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Scandium Oxide Production

4.5.2 Japan Scandium Oxide Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Scandium Oxide Import & Export

Chapter Five: Scandium Oxide Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Scandium Oxide Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Scandium Oxide Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Oxide Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Scandium Oxide Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Scandium Oxide Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Scandium Oxide Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Scandium Oxide Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue by Type

6.3 Scandium Oxide Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Scandium Oxide Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Rusal

8.1.1 Rusal Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.1.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Stanford Materials

8.2.1 Stanford Materials Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.2.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Metallica Minerals

8.3.1 Metallica Minerals Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.3.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Platina Resources

8.4.1 Platina Resources Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.4.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Scandium International Mining

8.5.1 Scandium International Mining Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.5.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 DNI Metals

8.6.1 DNI Metals Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.6.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Great Western Minerals Group

8.7.1 Great Western Minerals Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.7.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Intermix-Met

8.8.1 Intermix-Met Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.8.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 CODOS

8.9.1 CODOS Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.9.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium

8.10.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scandium Oxide

8.10.4 Scandium Oxide Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

8.12 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

8.13 Ganzhou Kemingrui

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Scandium Oxide Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Scandium Oxide Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Scandium Oxide Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Scandium Oxide Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Scandium Oxide Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Scandium Oxide Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Scandium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Scandium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Scandium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Scandium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Scandium Oxide Upstream Market

11.1.1 Scandium Oxide Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Scandium Oxide Raw Material

11.1.3 Scandium Oxide Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Scandium Oxide Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Scandium Oxide Distributors

11.5 Scandium Oxide Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

