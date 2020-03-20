This report researches the worldwide Polyimide (PI) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Polyimide (PI) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowDuPont

SABIC

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKCKOLONPI

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Saint-Gobain

Evonik

HiPolyking

Wanda Cable

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Honghu Shuangma

Kying Industrial Materials

Changzhou Sunchem

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

Qianfeng

Jiangsu Yabao

Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Data by by Type

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others

Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Polyimide (PI) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Polyimide (PI) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyimide (PI) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyimide (PI) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyimide (PI) :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Polyimide (PI) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic

1.4.3 Film

1.4.4 Resin

1.4.5 Coating

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace Industry

1.5.3 Electrical Industry

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Medical Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Polyimide (PI) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Polyimide (PI) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Polyimide (PI) Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Polyimide (PI) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polyimide (PI) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Polyimide (PI) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Polyimide (PI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Polyimide (PI) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Polyimide (PI) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Production

4.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Polyimide (PI) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Production

4.3.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polyimide (PI) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polyimide (PI) Production

4.4.2 China Polyimide (PI) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polyimide (PI) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Production

4.5.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polyimide (PI) Import & Export

Chapter Five: Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Type

6.3 Polyimide (PI) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DowDuPont

8.1.1 DowDuPont Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.1.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SABIC

8.2.1 SABIC Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.2.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ube Industries

8.3.1 Ube Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.3.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Kaneka Corporation

8.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.4.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Taimide Technology

8.5.1 Taimide Technology Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.5.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 SKCKOLONPI

8.6.1 SKCKOLONPI Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.6.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Mitsui Chemicals

8.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.7.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

8.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.8.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Asahi Kasei

8.9.1 Asahi Kasei Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.9.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Saint-Gobain

8.10.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)

8.10.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Evonik

8.12 HiPolyking

8.13 Wanda Cable

8.14 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

8.15 Honghu Shuangma

8.16 Kying Industrial Materials

8.17 Changzhou Sunchem

8.18 Huaqiang Insulating Materials

8.19 Qianfeng

8.20 Jiangsu Yabao

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Polyimide (PI) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Polyimide (PI) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Polyimide (PI) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Polyimide (PI) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Polyimide (PI) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Polyimide (PI) Raw Material

11.1.3 Polyimide (PI) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Polyimide (PI) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Polyimide (PI) Distributors

11.5 Polyimide (PI) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

