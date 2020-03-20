Global Polyimide (PI) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report researches the worldwide Polyimide (PI) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Polyimide (PI) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DowDuPont
SABIC
Ube Industries
Kaneka Corporation
Taimide Technology
SKCKOLONPI
Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Saint-Gobain
Evonik
HiPolyking
Wanda Cable
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
Honghu Shuangma
Kying Industrial Materials
Changzhou Sunchem
Huaqiang Insulating Materials
Qianfeng
Jiangsu Yabao
Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Data by by Type
Plastic
Film
Resin
Coating
Others
Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace Industry
Electrical Industry
Automotive Industry
Medical Industry
Others
Polyimide (PI) Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Polyimide (PI) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Polyimide (PI) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Polyimide (PI) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyimide (PI) :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Polyimide (PI) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Polyimide (PI) Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Plastic
1.4.3 Film
1.4.4 Resin
1.4.5 Coating
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aerospace Industry
1.5.3 Electrical Industry
1.5.4 Automotive Industry
1.5.5 Medical Industry
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Polyimide (PI) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Polyimide (PI) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Polyimide (PI) Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Polyimide (PI) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Polyimide (PI) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Polyimide (PI) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Polyimide (PI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Polyimide (PI) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Polyimide (PI) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Production
4.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Polyimide (PI) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Production
4.3.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Polyimide (PI) Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Polyimide (PI) Production
4.4.2 China Polyimide (PI) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Polyimide (PI) Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Production
4.5.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Polyimide (PI) Import & Export
Chapter Five: Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Type
6.3 Polyimide (PI) Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 DowDuPont
8.1.1 DowDuPont Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.1.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 SABIC
8.2.1 SABIC Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.2.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Ube Industries
8.3.1 Ube Industries Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.3.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Kaneka Corporation
8.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.4.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Taimide Technology
8.5.1 Taimide Technology Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.5.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 SKCKOLONPI
8.6.1 SKCKOLONPI Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.6.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Mitsui Chemicals
8.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.7.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
8.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.8.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Asahi Kasei
8.9.1 Asahi Kasei Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.9.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Saint-Gobain
8.10.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyimide (PI)
8.10.4 Polyimide (PI) Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Evonik
8.12 HiPolyking
8.13 Wanda Cable
8.14 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
8.15 Honghu Shuangma
8.16 Kying Industrial Materials
8.17 Changzhou Sunchem
8.18 Huaqiang Insulating Materials
8.19 Qianfeng
8.20 Jiangsu Yabao
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Polyimide (PI) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Polyimide (PI) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Polyimide (PI) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Polyimide (PI) Upstream Market
11.1.1 Polyimide (PI) Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Polyimide (PI) Raw Material
11.1.3 Polyimide (PI) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Polyimide (PI) Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Polyimide (PI) Distributors
11.5 Polyimide (PI) Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
