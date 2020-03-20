This report researches the worldwide Non-Woven Fabric market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Non-Woven Fabric breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DowDuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang

Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Data by by Type

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Data by Application

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Non-Woven Fabric Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Non-Woven Fabric capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Non-Woven Fabric manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Woven Fabric :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Meltblown

1.4.3 Spunbonded

1.4.4 Spunlace

1.4.5 Needle Punch

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Filtration

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Non-Woven Fabric Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Non-Woven Fabric Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Non-Woven Fabric Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Non-Woven Fabric Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-Woven Fabric Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Non-Woven Fabric Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Non-Woven Fabric Production by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Production

4.2.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Production

4.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Non-Woven Fabric Production

4.4.2 China Non-Woven Fabric Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Production

4.5.2 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export

Chapter Five: Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type

6.3 Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AVINTIV

8.1.1 AVINTIV Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.1.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Freudenberg

8.2.1 Freudenberg Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.2.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 DowDuPont

8.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.3.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Ahlstrom

8.4.1 Ahlstrom Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.4.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Kimberly-Clark

8.5.1 Kimberly-Clark Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.5.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Fitesa

8.6.1 Fitesa Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.6.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Glatfelter

8.7.1 Glatfelter Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.7.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Johns Manville

8.8.1 Johns Manville Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.8.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Low & Bonar

8.9.1 Low & Bonar Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.9.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Georgia-Pacific

8.10.1 Georgia-Pacific Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric

8.10.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Lydall

8.12 Avgol

8.13 Hollingsworth & Vose

8.14 Toray

8.15 First Quality

8.16 Fibertex

8.17 PEGAS

8.18 Asahi Kasei

8.19 Mitsui

8.20 Kingsafe Group

8.21 Dalian Ruiguang Group

8.22 Huifeng Nonwoven

8.23 Beautiful Nonwoven

8.24 Jinsheng Huihuang

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Non-Woven Fabric Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Non-Woven Fabric Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Non-Woven Fabric Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Non-Woven Fabric Upstream Market

11.1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Non-Woven Fabric Raw Material

11.1.3 Non-Woven Fabric Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Non-Woven Fabric Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Non-Woven Fabric Distributors

11.5 Non-Woven Fabric Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

