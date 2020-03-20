Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report researches the worldwide Non-Woven Fabric market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Non-Woven Fabric breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4114889
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AVINTIV
Freudenberg
DowDuPont
Ahlstrom
Kimberly-Clark
Fitesa
Glatfelter
Johns Manville
Low & Bonar
Georgia-Pacific
Lydall
Avgol
Hollingsworth & Vose
Toray
First Quality
Fibertex
PEGAS
Asahi Kasei
Mitsui
Kingsafe Group
Dalian Ruiguang Group
Huifeng Nonwoven
Beautiful Nonwoven
Jinsheng Huihuang
Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Data by by Type
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Spunlace
Needle Punch
Others
Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Data by Application
Hygiene
Construction
Filtration
Automotive
Others
Non-Woven Fabric Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Non-Woven Fabric capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Non-Woven Fabric manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Woven Fabric :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-non-woven-fabric-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Table of Contents
Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Meltblown
1.4.3 Spunbonded
1.4.4 Spunlace
1.4.5 Needle Punch
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hygiene
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Filtration
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Non-Woven Fabric Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Non-Woven Fabric Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Non-Woven Fabric Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Non-Woven Fabric Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Non-Woven Fabric Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Non-Woven Fabric Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Non-Woven Fabric Production by Regions
4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Production
4.2.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Production
4.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Non-Woven Fabric Production
4.4.2 China Non-Woven Fabric Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Production
4.5.2 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Import & Export
Chapter Five: Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type
6.3 Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 AVINTIV
8.1.1 AVINTIV Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.1.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Freudenberg
8.2.1 Freudenberg Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.2.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 DowDuPont
8.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.3.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Ahlstrom
8.4.1 Ahlstrom Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.4.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Kimberly-Clark
8.5.1 Kimberly-Clark Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.5.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Fitesa
8.6.1 Fitesa Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.6.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Glatfelter
8.7.1 Glatfelter Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.7.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Johns Manville
8.8.1 Johns Manville Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.8.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Low & Bonar
8.9.1 Low & Bonar Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.9.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Georgia-Pacific
8.10.1 Georgia-Pacific Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Fabric
8.10.4 Non-Woven Fabric Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Lydall
8.12 Avgol
8.13 Hollingsworth & Vose
8.14 Toray
8.15 First Quality
8.16 Fibertex
8.17 PEGAS
8.18 Asahi Kasei
8.19 Mitsui
8.20 Kingsafe Group
8.21 Dalian Ruiguang Group
8.22 Huifeng Nonwoven
8.23 Beautiful Nonwoven
8.24 Jinsheng Huihuang
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Non-Woven Fabric Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Non-Woven Fabric Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Non-Woven Fabric Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Non-Woven Fabric Upstream Market
11.1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Non-Woven Fabric Raw Material
11.1.3 Non-Woven Fabric Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Non-Woven Fabric Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Non-Woven Fabric Distributors
11.5 Non-Woven Fabric Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4114889
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Research Report 2020 Industry Overview, Size, Share, statistics, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2025 - March 20, 2020
- Auto-Transfusion System Market Research Report 2020: Customizable Services, Business Expansions, Major Geographies, Key Companies and Future Industry Forecasts 2025 - March 20, 2020
- 2020 Smart Transportation Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025 - March 20, 2020