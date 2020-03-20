Global Magnesium Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report researches the worldwide Magnesium Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Magnesium Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
RHI-Magnesita
Magnezit Group
SMZ Jelsava
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Kumas Magnesite Works
Nedmag Industries
Grecian Magnesite
Navarras SA
Primier Magnesia
Baymag
Industrias Penoles
Ube Material Industries
ICL Industrial
Imerys
Haicheng Houying Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Haicheng Huayu Group
Jiachen Group
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
Qinghua Refractory Group
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Magnesium Oxide Breakdown Data by by Type
Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)
Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)
Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)
Synthetic Magnesium Oxide
Magnesium Oxide Breakdown Data by Application
Refractories Industry
Agriculture Industry
Chemical Industry
Construction Industry
Other
Magnesium Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Magnesium Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Magnesium Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Magnesium Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnesium Oxide :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Magnesium Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Magnesium Oxide Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)
1.4.3 Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)
1.4.4 Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)
1.4.5 Synthetic Magnesium Oxide
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Refractories Industry
1.5.3 Agriculture Industry
1.5.4 Chemical Industry
1.5.5 Construction Industry
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Magnesium Oxide Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Magnesium Oxide Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Magnesium Oxide Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Magnesium Oxide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Magnesium Oxide Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Magnesium Oxide Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Magnesium Oxide Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Magnesium Oxide Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Magnesium Oxide Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Magnesium Oxide Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Magnesium Oxide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Magnesium Oxide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Magnesium Oxide Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Magnesium Oxide Production by Regions
4.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Magnesium Oxide Production
4.2.2 North America Magnesium Oxide Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Magnesium Oxide Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Magnesium Oxide Production
4.3.2 Europe Magnesium Oxide Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Magnesium Oxide Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Magnesium Oxide Production
4.4.2 China Magnesium Oxide Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Magnesium Oxide Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Magnesium Oxide Production
4.5.2 Japan Magnesium Oxide Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Magnesium Oxide Import & Export
Chapter Five: Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue by Type
6.3 Magnesium Oxide Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 RHI-Magnesita
8.1.1 RHI-Magnesita Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.1.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Magnezit Group
8.2.1 Magnezit Group Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.2.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 SMZ Jelsava
8.3.1 SMZ Jelsava Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.3.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
8.4.1 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.4.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Kumas Magnesite Works
8.5.1 Kumas Magnesite Works Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.5.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Nedmag Industries
8.6.1 Nedmag Industries Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.6.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Grecian Magnesite
8.7.1 Grecian Magnesite Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.7.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Navarras SA
8.8.1 Navarras SA Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.8.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Primier Magnesia
8.9.1 Primier Magnesia Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.9.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Baymag
8.10.1 Baymag Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Oxide
8.10.4 Magnesium Oxide Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Industrias Penoles
8.12 Ube Material Industries
8.13 ICL Industrial
8.14 Imerys
8.15 Haicheng Houying Group
8.16 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
8.17 Haicheng Huayu Group
8.18 Jiachen Group
8.19 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
8.20 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
8.21 Qinghua Refractory Group
8.22 Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Magnesium Oxide Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Magnesium Oxide Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Magnesium Oxide Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Magnesium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Magnesium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Magnesium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Magnesium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Magnesium Oxide Upstream Market
11.1.1 Magnesium Oxide Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Magnesium Oxide Raw Material
11.1.3 Magnesium Oxide Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Magnesium Oxide Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Magnesium Oxide Distributors
11.5 Magnesium Oxide Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
