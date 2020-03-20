Global Laundry Detergent Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report studies the global market size of Laundry Detergent in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Laundry Detergent in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Laundry Detergent market by top players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global Laundry Detergent market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
P&G
Unilever
Henkel
Church&Dwight
Kao
Lion
Reckitt Benckiser
Clorox
Liby
Nice
Blue Moon
Shanghai White Cat
Pangkam
NaFine
Lam Soon
Lonkey
Laundry Detergent market size by Type
Powder Detergent
Liquid Detergent
Laundry Detergent market size by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Market size by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Laundry Detergent market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, type and application, breakdown data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.
To understand the structure of Laundry Detergent market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Laundry Detergent companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Laundry Detergent submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laundry Detergent are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Laundry Detergent market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Laundry Detergent Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Laundry Detergent Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Powder Detergent
1.4.3 Liquid Detergent
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Laundry Detergent Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Laundry Detergent Market Size
2.1.1 Global Laundry Detergent Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Laundry Detergent Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Laundry Detergent Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Laundry Detergent Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Laundry Detergent Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Laundry Detergent Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Laundry Detergent Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Laundry Detergent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Laundry Detergent Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Laundry Detergent Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Laundry Detergent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.3 Laundry Detergent Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Laundry Detergent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Laundry Detergent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Laundry Detergent Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laundry Detergent Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Laundry Detergent Sales by Type
4.2 Global Laundry Detergent Revenue by Type
4.3 Laundry Detergent Price by Type
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Laundry Detergent Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Laundry Detergent by Country
6.1.1 North America Laundry Detergent Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Laundry Detergent Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Laundry Detergent by Type
6.3 North America Laundry Detergent by Application
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Laundry Detergent by Country
7.1.1 Europe Laundry Detergent Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Laundry Detergent Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Laundry Detergent by Type
7.3 Europe Laundry Detergent by Application
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergent by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergent Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergent Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergent by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergent by Application
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Laundry Detergent by Country
9.1.1 Central & South America Laundry Detergent Sales by Country
9.1.2 Central & South America Laundry Detergent Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Laundry Detergent by Type
9.3 Central & South America Laundry Detergent by Application
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergent by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergent Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergent Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergent by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergent by Application
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 P&G
11.1.1 P&G Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 P&G Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 P&G Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.1.5 P&G Recent Development
11.2 Unilever
11.2.1 Unilever Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Unilever Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Unilever Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.2.5 Unilever Recent Development
11.3 Henkel
11.3.1 Henkel Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Henkel Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Henkel Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.3.5 Henkel Recent Development
11.4 Church&Dwight
11.4.1 Church&Dwight Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Church&Dwight Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Church&Dwight Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.4.5 Church&Dwight Recent Development
11.5 Kao
11.5.1 Kao Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Kao Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Kao Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.5.5 Kao Recent Development
11.6 Lion
11.6.1 Lion Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Lion Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Lion Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.6.5 Lion Recent Development
11.7 Reckitt Benckiser
11.7.1 Reckitt Benckiser Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.7.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development
11.8 Clorox
11.8.1 Clorox Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Clorox Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Clorox Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.8.5 Clorox Recent Development
11.9 Liby
11.9.1 Liby Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Liby Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Liby Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.9.5 Liby Recent Development
11.10 Nice
11.10.1 Nice Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Nice Laundry Detergent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Nice Laundry Detergent Products Offered
11.10.5 Nice Recent Development
11.11 Blue Moon
11.12 Shanghai White Cat
11.13 Pangkam
11.14 NaFine
11.15 Lam Soon
11.16 Lonkey
Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast
12.1 Laundry Detergent Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Laundry Detergent Sales Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
12.1.2 Global Laundry Detergent Revenue Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
12.2 Laundry Detergent Market Forecast by Type
12.2.1 Global Laundry Detergent Sales Forecast by Type 2020-2026
12.2.2 Global Laundry Detergent Revenue Forecast by Type 2020-2026
12.3 Laundry Detergent Market Forecast by Application
12.4 North America Laundry Detergent Forecast
12.5 Europe Laundry Detergent Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergent Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Laundry Detergent Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergent Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Laundry Detergent Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen: Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
