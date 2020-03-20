Global Indium Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report researches the worldwide Indium market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like South Korea, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Indium breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Korea Zinc
Dowa
Asahi Holdings
Teck
Umicore
Nyrstar
YoungPoong
PPM Pure Metals GmbH
Doe Run
China Germanium
Guangxi Debang
Zhuzhou Smelter Group
Huludao Zinc Industry
China Tin Group
GreenNovo
Yuguang Gold and Lead
Zhuzhou Keneng
Indium Breakdown Data by by Type
Primary Indium
Secondary Indium
In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.
Indium Breakdown Data by Application
ITO
Semiconductor
Solder and Alloys
Other
The ITO holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 71% of the market share.
Indium Production Breakdown Data by Region
South Korea
Europe
China
Japan
Indium Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Indium capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Indium manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indium :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Indium Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Indium Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Indium Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Primary Indium
1.4.3 Secondary Indium
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Indium Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 ITO
1.5.3 Semiconductor
1.5.4 Solder and Alloys
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Indium Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Indium Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Indium Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Indium Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Indium Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Indium Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Indium Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Indium Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Indium Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Indium Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Indium Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Indium Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Indium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Indium Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Indium Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Indium Production by Regions
4.1 Global Indium Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Indium Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Indium Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 South Korea
4.2.1 South Korea Indium Production
4.2.2 South Korea Indium Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.2.4 South Korea Indium Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Indium Production
4.3.2 Europe Indium Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Indium Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Indium Production
4.4.2 China Indium Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Indium Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Indium Production
4.5.2 Japan Indium Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Indium Import & Export
Chapter Five: Indium Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Indium Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Indium Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Indium Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Indium Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Indium Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Indium Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Indium Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Indium Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Indium Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Indium Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Indium Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Indium Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Indium Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Indium Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Indium Revenue by Type
6.3 Indium Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Indium Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Indium Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Indium Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Korea Zinc
8.1.1 Korea Zinc Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.1.4 Indium Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Dowa
8.2.1 Dowa Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.2.4 Indium Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Asahi Holdings
8.3.1 Asahi Holdings Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.3.4 Indium Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Teck
8.4.1 Teck Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.4.4 Indium Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Umicore
8.5.1 Umicore Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.5.4 Indium Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Nyrstar
8.6.1 Nyrstar Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.6.4 Indium Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 YoungPoong
8.7.1 YoungPoong Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.7.4 Indium Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 PPM Pure Metals GmbH
8.8.1 PPM Pure Metals GmbH Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.8.4 Indium Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Doe Run
8.9.1 Doe Run Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.9.4 Indium Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 China Germanium
8.10.1 China Germanium Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium
8.10.4 Indium Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Guangxi Debang
8.12 Zhuzhou Smelter Group
8.13 Huludao Zinc Industry
8.14 China Tin Group
8.15 GreenNovo
8.16 Yuguang Gold and Lead
8.17 Zhuzhou Keneng
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Indium Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Indium Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Indium Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Indium Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Indium Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Indium Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Indium Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 South Korea
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Indium Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Indium Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Indium Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Indium Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Indium Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Indium Upstream Market
11.1.1 Indium Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Indium Raw Material
11.1.3 Indium Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Indium Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Indium Distributors
11.5 Indium Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
