This report researches the worldwide Indium market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like South Korea, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Indium breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Indium Breakdown Data by by Type

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.

Indium Breakdown Data by Application

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Other

The ITO holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 71% of the market share.

Indium Production Breakdown Data by Region

South Korea

Europe

China

Japan

Indium Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Indium capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Indium manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indium :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

