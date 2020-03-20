This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4114891

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by by Type

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

Glass Fiber Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Glass Fiber Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glass Fiber capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glass Fiber manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-glass-fiber-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

Global Glass Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Consumer

1.5.6 Wind Power

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Glass Fiber Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glass Fiber Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glass Fiber Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Glass Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Glass Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Glass Fiber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Glass Fiber Production by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Production

4.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Glass Fiber Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Production

4.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Glass Fiber Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Glass Fiber Production

4.4.2 China Glass Fiber Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Glass Fiber Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Glass Fiber Production

4.5.2 Japan Glass Fiber Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Glass Fiber Import & Export

Chapter Five: Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue by Type

6.3 Glass Fiber Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Glass Fiber Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Owens Corning

8.1.1 Owens Corning Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.1.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Jushi Group

8.2.1 Jushi Group Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.2.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

8.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.3.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 CPIC

8.4.1 CPIC Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.4.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

8.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.5.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 PPG Industries

8.6.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.6.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Nippon Electric Glass

8.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.7.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Johns Mansville

8.8.1 Johns Mansville Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.8.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Nittobo

8.9.1 Nittobo Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.9.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

8.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber

8.10.4 Glass Fiber Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Binani-3B

8.12 Sichuan Weibo

8.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

8.14 Lanxess

8.15 Changzhou Tianma

8.16 Ahlstrom

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Glass Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Glass Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Glass Fiber Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Glass Fiber Upstream Market

11.1.1 Glass Fiber Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Glass Fiber Raw Material

11.1.3 Glass Fiber Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Glass Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Glass Fiber Distributors

11.5 Glass Fiber Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4114891

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155