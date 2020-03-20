Global Glass Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
CPIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Johns Mansville
Nittobo
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Sichuan Weibo
Jiangsu Jiuding
Lanxess
Changzhou Tianma
Ahlstrom
Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by by Type
General-Purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
Glass Fiber Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Glass Fiber Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Glass Fiber capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Glass Fiber manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Glass Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Consumer
1.5.6 Wind Power
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Glass Fiber Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Glass Fiber Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Glass Fiber Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Glass Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Glass Fiber Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Glass Fiber Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Glass Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Glass Fiber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Glass Fiber Production by Regions
4.1 Global Glass Fiber Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Production
4.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Glass Fiber Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Production
4.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Glass Fiber Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Glass Fiber Production
4.4.2 China Glass Fiber Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Glass Fiber Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Glass Fiber Production
4.5.2 Japan Glass Fiber Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Glass Fiber Import & Export
Chapter Five: Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Glass Fiber Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue by Type
6.3 Glass Fiber Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Glass Fiber Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Owens Corning
8.1.1 Owens Corning Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.1.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Jushi Group
8.2.1 Jushi Group Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.2.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
8.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.3.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 CPIC
8.4.1 CPIC Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.4.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
8.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.5.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 PPG Industries
8.6.1 PPG Industries Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.6.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Nippon Electric Glass
8.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.7.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Johns Mansville
8.8.1 Johns Mansville Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.8.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Nittobo
8.9.1 Nittobo Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.9.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
8.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber
8.10.4 Glass Fiber Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Binani-3B
8.12 Sichuan Weibo
8.13 Jiangsu Jiuding
8.14 Lanxess
8.15 Changzhou Tianma
8.16 Ahlstrom
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Glass Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Glass Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Glass Fiber Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Glass Fiber Upstream Market
11.1.1 Glass Fiber Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Glass Fiber Raw Material
11.1.3 Glass Fiber Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Glass Fiber Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Glass Fiber Distributors
11.5 Glass Fiber Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
