Scope of the Report

An enterprise server is a computer server that includes programs required to collectively serve the requirements of an enterprise instead of an individual user, department, or specialized application.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312535

Market Overview

The Enterprise Server Market was valued at USD 74.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The market landscape is expected to witness strong innovations aimed at enhancing performance, speed, and memory, in order to support the surge of Big Data, high-performance computing, and business intelligence applications.

– The market for enterprise servers is majorly driven by the increased investments in the hyperscale data centers capacity to re-shape the core server market. The server market is also expected to witness a server refresh cycle, which will favorably impact the market growth over the next few years.

– Moreover, emerging technologies, such as flash storage, virtualization, and advanced management will offer new avenues for market growth. New applications (developed to meet specific computing requirements of enterprises and end users) are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the enterprise server market.

– Furthermore, the increased demand for memory, buoyed by the data center demands of memory needs of 10Mn GB to 20Mn GB DRAM server on an average, continues to drive the demand for the server market. This demand for data centers has been driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing, edge computing, cloud applications, thus, pushing vendors for faster and higher data capacities.

Key Market Trends

Rack Optimized Server Type to Witness High Growth

– When compared to a tower server, a rack server is comparatively smaller and is mounted within a rack. It is basically designed to be positioned in a vertical manner, stacking various electronic devices, such as cooling system, storage units, network peripherals, batteries, and SAN devices with servers one over the other.

– The primary advantage of using a rack server is that a user is able to stack any required electronic devices with the server, wherein a single rack is able to contain multiple servers, hence, consuming lesser space, due to which it is now mostly preferred by many organizations across the globe.

– Hyperscale data center adoption by cloud service providers is expected to drive the market considerably over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for rack optimized servers is rapidly increasing, which is compelling the industry players to invest in this technology.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and Big Data in various end-user industries, thus, increasing the demand for enterprise servers in this region.

– With the increasing data center services in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the growing number of multinational and domestic enterprises turning towards cloud services providers is also driving the need for enterprise servers.

– Moreover, the Indian government’s cloud computing policy which says that the data generated in India will be stored within the country will ramp up the number and size of data storage centers in India, thus boosting the enterprise server market.

– Furthermore, major firms, such as Google and Apple are also planning to open their data centers in China to seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses.

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise server market is competitive owing to the presence of many players in the market in the domestic and international market. The market is consolidated as some of the players currently occupy most of the market. Some of the key strategies adopted by the major players are product innovation, mergers and acquisition. Some of the major players in the market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. among others.

– November 2018 – IBM announced IBM Talent and Transformation, a new business to help companies and their employees flourish in the era of AI and automation. IBM Talent and Transformation provide not only robust AI skills training, but also helps companies to drive the transformation necessary to use AI to empower employees, transform workflows, eliminate bias, and build a modern workforce.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

– Dell Technologies Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Lenovo Group Ltd

– Oracle Corporation

– NEC corporation

– Unisys Corporation

– Fujitsu Ltd

– Hitachi Ltd

– Toshiba Corporation

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/enterprise-server-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Migration to the Cloud

4.3.2 Growth of Big Data

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Adoption of Server Virtualization

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Operating System

5.1.1 Linux

5.1.2 Windows

5.1.3 UNIX

5.1.4 Other Operating Systems (i5/OS,z/OS)

5.2 By Server Class

5.2.1 High-end Server

5.2.2 Mid-range Server

5.2.3 Volume Server

5.3 By Server Type

5.3.1 Blade

5.3.2 Multi-node

5.3.3 Tower

5.3.4 Rack Optimized

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Retail

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Media and Entertainment

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

6.1.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Lenovo Group Ltd

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 NEC corporation

6.1.8 Unisys Corporation

6.1.9 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.10 Hitachi Ltd

6.1.11 Toshiba Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312535

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155