In 2017, the global Dental Insurance Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

1Dental.com

eHealth

Careington

Humana

Delta Dental

Metlife

Ameritas

CIGNA Dental

Aetna

MetLife Inc

OneExchange

Cigna

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Class I (Preventive Care)

Class II (Basic Procedures)

Class III (Major Procedures)

Class IV (Orthodontia)

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Families

Groups

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dental Insurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dental Insurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Insurance Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Class I (Preventive Care)

1.4.3 Class II (Basic Procedures)

1.4.4 Class III (Major Procedures)

1.4.5 Class IV (Orthodontia)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Families

1.5.4 Groups

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size

2.2 Dental Insurance Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dental Insurance Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dental Insurance Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 1Dental.com

12.1.1 1Dental.com Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.1.4 1Dental.com Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 1Dental.com Recent Development

12.2 eHealth

12.2.1 eHealth Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.2.4 eHealth Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 eHealth Recent Development

12.3 Careington

12.3.1 Careington Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.3.4 Careington Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Careington Recent Development

12.4 Humana

12.4.1 Humana Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.4.4 Humana Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Humana Recent Development

12.5 Delta Dental

12.5.1 Delta Dental Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.5.4 Delta Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Delta Dental Recent Development

12.6 Metlife

12.6.1 Metlife Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.6.4 Metlife Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Metlife Recent Development

12.7 Ameritas

12.7.1 Ameritas Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.7.4 Ameritas Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ameritas Recent Development

12.8 CIGNA Dental

12.8.1 CIGNA Dental Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.8.4 CIGNA Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CIGNA Dental Recent Development

12.9 Aetna

12.9.1 Aetna Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.9.4 Aetna Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Aetna Recent Development

12.10 MetLife Inc

12.10.1 MetLife Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.10.4 MetLife Inc Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 MetLife Inc Recent Development

12.11 OneExchange

12.12 Cigna

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

