Global Customized and Private Vacation Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Customized and Private Vacation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customized and Private Vacation development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Customized and Private Vacation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Scenery
Humanistic Tourism
Diet Shopping
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customized and Private Vacation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customized and Private Vacation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customized and Private Vacation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Natural Scenery
1.4.3 Humanistic Tourism
1.4.4 Diet Shopping
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Millennial
1.5.3 Generation X
1.5.4 Baby Boomers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Customized and Private Vacation Market Size
2.2 Customized and Private Vacation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Customized and Private Vacation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Customized and Private Vacation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Customized and Private Vacation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Customized and Private Vacation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in China
7.3 China Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in India
10.3 India Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 TUI Group
12.1.1 TUI Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.1.4 TUI Group Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 TUI Group Recent Development
12.2 Thomas Cook Group
12.2.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.2.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development
12.3 JetChapter Two: Holidays
12.3.1 JetChapter Two: Holidays Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.3.4 JetChapter Two: Holidays Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 JetChapter Two: Holidays Recent Development
12.4 Cox & Kings Ltd
12.4.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.4.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Development
12.5 Lindblad Expeditions
12.5.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.5.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development
12.6 Travcoa
12.6.1 Travcoa Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.6.4 Travcoa Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Travcoa Recent Development
12.7 Scott Dunn
12.7.1 Scott Dunn Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.7.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development
12.8 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
12.8.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.8.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Development
12.9 Micato Safaris
12.9.1 Micato Safaris Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.9.4 Micato Safaris Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Micato Safaris Recent Development
12.10 Tauck
12.10.1 Tauck Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction
12.10.4 Tauck Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Tauck Recent Development
12.11 Al Tayyar
12.12 Backroads
12.13 Zicasso
12.14 Exodus Travels
12.15 Butterfield & Robinson
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
