This report focuses on the global Customized and Private Vacation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customized and Private Vacation development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Customized and Private Vacation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Scenery

Humanistic Tourism

Diet Shopping

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customized and Private Vacation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customized and Private Vacation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customized and Private Vacation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Natural Scenery

1.4.3 Humanistic Tourism

1.4.4 Diet Shopping

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Millennial

1.5.3 Generation X

1.5.4 Baby Boomers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customized and Private Vacation Market Size

2.2 Customized and Private Vacation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Customized and Private Vacation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customized and Private Vacation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Customized and Private Vacation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Customized and Private Vacation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in China

7.3 China Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

7.4 China Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in India

10.3 India Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

10.4 India Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Customized and Private Vacation Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Customized and Private Vacation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Customized and Private Vacation Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 TUI Group

12.1.1 TUI Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.1.4 TUI Group Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 TUI Group Recent Development

12.2 Thomas Cook Group

12.2.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.2.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development

12.3 JetChapter Two: Holidays

12.3.1 JetChapter Two: Holidays Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.3.4 JetChapter Two: Holidays Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 JetChapter Two: Holidays Recent Development

12.4 Cox & Kings Ltd

12.4.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.4.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Development

12.5 Lindblad Expeditions

12.5.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.5.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development

12.6 Travcoa

12.6.1 Travcoa Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.6.4 Travcoa Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Travcoa Recent Development

12.7 Scott Dunn

12.7.1 Scott Dunn Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.7.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development

12.8 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

12.8.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.8.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Development

12.9 Micato Safaris

12.9.1 Micato Safaris Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.9.4 Micato Safaris Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Micato Safaris Recent Development

12.10 Tauck

12.10.1 Tauck Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Customized and Private Vacation Introduction

12.10.4 Tauck Revenue in Customized and Private Vacation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Tauck Recent Development

12.11 Al Tayyar

12.12 Backroads

12.13 Zicasso

12.14 Exodus Travels

12.15 Butterfield & Robinson

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

